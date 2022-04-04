Baseball: Indians bounce back in a big way against Wartburg

Oneida jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first inning, then used an 8-run fifth inning to finish off Wartburg on Monday (April 4), defeating the Bulldogs 15-4 in district play.

For the Indians, it was a walk-off win of a different kind. The game ended when Hunter Shoemaker hit a 3-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning. By rule, games are called when one team is up by at least 10 runs after at least five innings.

Shoemaker had a monster game, finishing 2 of 4 with five RBIs. His double to end the game was just one of several extra-base hits by the Indians. Other doubles included McLorne Love, Colten Daugherty, Hunter Hutchison and Jaylin Anderson.

Anderson had four RBIs, while Daugherty and Love each had two RBIs. Gabe Brennan and Colby Tyra had RBIs, as well.

Love also scored three runs, while Daugherty and Todd Derek Ryon scored two each, along with Hutchison and Caden Rector.

Every player in Oneida’s lineup scored at least once.

Hutchison got the start and the win, pitching three innings and allowing just one earned run while striking out three. Daugherty finished things off, striking out five of the six batters he faced across the final two innings. The junior did not allow a hit in the two innings of work.

Wartburg grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but it didn’t take Oneida long to take control.

The Indians got their first two runners aboard by way of errors, then tied the game when Daugherty had an RBI single to score Love.

Ryon was next to score on a fielder’s choice, followed by two more Wartburg errors to load the bases. Hutchison and Shoemaker scored on yet another error by the Bulldogs to make it 4-1.

Finally, Rector scored on a sac fly by Brennan to give the Indians their fifth run of the first inning.

Oneida tacked on two more runs in the second, with Daugherty hitting an RBI double and Shoemaker hitting an RBI single.

The bottom of the fifth began with Oneida leading only 7-4, but the Indians were about to do work. Anderson hit a two-run double to score Hutchison and Rector. Then Tyra hit an RBI to score Anderson, and it was 10-4.

Brennan and Tyra both scored on a Wartburg error, before Daugherty was intentionally walked to set up Shoemaker’s three-run double that ended the game.

The Indians had no outs in the fifth inning when the game ended.