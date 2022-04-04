Can we stop trashing up nature with balloons?

It may be the most unpopular opinion I hold … which might be fairly remarkable for a guy who holds quite a few unpopular opinions. But I stand by it: Mylar balloons should be banned.

I took advantage of the warm spring temperatures last week to get out and roam in the woods. As I was photographing an old house place deep in the Big South Fork backcountry, I noticed something silver glinting in the sunlight. It was a piece of trash, of course, but I was intrigued enough by it to make my way over to it. I wasn’t surprised to see that it was a deflated mylar balloon that had fallen from the sky.

Mylar balloons are an increasingly common find in the forests. I find them more and more frequently, and other hikers, mountain bikers and horseback riders I talk to who spend a lot of time in nature are finding them more often, too.

Mylar balloons, which admittedly can be a stunning sight when they’re let go by the dozens or hundreds as part of a balloon release, are unsightly once the helium that fills them loses its magical powers and they float to the ground. There’s plenty of research that proves that they are harmful and even deadly to animals — especially birds and aquatic creatures — who mistake them for food and attempt to eat them. Bits of the balloon become stuck in the animal’s digestive tract and it slowly starves to death.

Latex balloons are bad enough, though they are a much better alternative to mylar balloons. They’re not “biodegradable,” as they were once billed by the balloon industry, and they can take years to disintegrate. Conventional wisdom has long held that it takes somewhere between 12 weeks and four years for a latex balloon to “rot.” Newer research suggests it takes longer than four years.

Mylar balloons are far worse, though. Every mylar balloon that’s released outside will still be trashing up a forest or polluting a stream long after the person who let it go is dead and in the ground — unless someone happens to pick it up and dispose of it.

Call me a tree-hugger or an environmental wacko, but here’s the truth of the matter: Every time mylar balloons are released at a birthday party or a ballgame or any other event, it’s littering. It’s littering just as if you threw a pizza box out the window of your car, or tossed a McDonald’s Coke cup into the river.

I get it: Balloon releases are well-intended and can be pretty cool to watch and take part in. No one who releases balloons is saying, “Hey, let’s go dirty up the environment, y’all!”

But it’s an odd double-standard that we have in our society. Most people wouldn’t dream of chucking a piece of trash out their car window. And if a law enforcement officer saw you do it, you’d probably be issued a citation.

Letting a mylar balloon go is the exact same thing as throwing trash out your car window, and it’s time to start treating it as such.

No one is suggesting that people who release balloons are bad people. It’s just that this is an area where our society needs a little education. In many ways it’s similar to throwing cigarette butts out the window. Few people who flick out a cigarette butt onto the highway would throw out a pop bottle or even a gum wrapper. Yet they don’t think twice about their cigarette butts because we don’t associate cig butts with litter. Most people who are tossing their butts out the window aren’t bad people, but they need to be better educated on the fact that, yes, they are littering just as though they threw out a pop bottle.

And the same is true with releasing mylar balloons into the sky. What goes up must come down, and those balloons are going to land somewhere and remain there for years and years.