The assassination of Scott County’s preacher sheriff

When Richard D. Ellis ran for sheriff, he pledged to clean up moonshining in Scott County.

In many aspects, moonshining was a way of life in Scott County, as it was throughout the rest of Appalachia. It had been that way for at least a couple of generations before Prohibition began in 1919, and it would be that way for about a generation after Prohibition ended in 1933.

Exactly how many moonshine stills there were in Scott County in the 1920s is impossible to say, of course. The National Park Service has documented more than 160 moonshine still sites within the boundaries of the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area, and acknowledges that there are more that haven’t been discovered. That’s about one for every 780 acres of the 125,000-acre BSF. If stills were roughly as prevalent throughout the entire county — and there’s no reason to think they weren’t — that would’ve calculated to about 450 stills.

Not all of them were active at once, of course. But the main point is that moonshining was a prolific activity in this part of the world in the 1920s.

“There was right smart of moonshining on back here,” former No Business resident Harold Foster said in an oral interview with the National Park Service in the early 1990s. “People round about most everywhere, right smart of moonshining went on. They was so many of ‘em making it they had to drink it mostly.”

It wasn’t until after Prohibition had been repealed that moonshining became more or less romanticized. And perhaps it had been somewhat romanticized prior to Prohibition. But during the Prohibition era itself, there were a lot of battle lines drawn around moonshining. Fortunes were made (though mighty small fortunes, in most cases; most people who made corn liquor did so only to survive), and lives were lost.

Sheriff Ellis was one of those lives.

A 1920 campaign poster for Rev. Richard D. Ellis.

Who was Richard Ellis?

Richard D. Ellis was born Sept. 12, 1883, the son of Truman and Martha Marcum Ellis. His grandparents were James Ellis and Mahulda Buttram Ellis, and George W. Marcum and Mary Ann Hanks Marcum. He was the fifth of six children.

Before R.D. Ellis was a sheriff, he was a minister. In fact, he was one of Scott County’s better known Baptist preachers of the early 20th century. Perhaps that was one of the reasons why he was so determined to rid Scott County of its moonshining problem. As a rule, Baptists — and protestants in general — frowned on drinking, especially during the days of Prohibition.

The moonshining war

Ellis was elected sheriff in 1920, when he was 37 years old. He succeeded Mitchell Phillips, and was the 17th sheriff in Scott County’s history. His platform was primarily to rid the county of moonshiners.

By the mid 1920s, the moonshining war was in full swing. And that’s when the bullets started flying.

On Jan. 31, 1924, a Thursday, Sheriff Ellis and his deputies were raiding a still near what is now the Big South Fork NRRA, west of Oneida, when they were ambushed. One of his deputies, Johnny Acres, was shot in the chest and died almost instantly.

Acres, the son of David and Rebecca Phillips Acres, had celebrated his 37th birthday just eight days earlier. In addition to being Ellis’s deputy, he was the chief of police in Oneida.

Deputy Acres’ death was the first tragedy. It would not be the last.

On Nov. 6, 1924, Sheriff Ellis assisted a party of revenuers from Knoxville who were raiding a still near Huntsville when a large gunfight broke out.

The team of law enforcement officers were raiding a still operated by Filmore Sexton, and they were armed with a warrant for Sexton’s arrest. Sexton, who was married to Gertrude West and had five young children at home, all younger than the age of seven, was killed in the gunfight.

“The sheriff told me I’d have trouble with Sexton but I didn’t think so, so I started down toward his house and still,” Col. Bob Smith of Clinton, a federal agent, later told the Knoxville News Sentinel. “I never heard the like of shooting in all my life.”

Smith ran for help, then returned to the Sexton property. Apparently, a member of Sexton’s wife’s family was also killed in the shootout. And a man named Lee West was shot nine times, though he survived. Another man, Howard Griffith, was also wounded.

Sexton’s wife was by his side throughout the shootout, according to news reports that were written at the time. She helped him reload his gun. Eventually, he was shot through the forehead, causing the rest of his gang to flee.

The death of the high sheriff

It was a Tuesday morning: Aug. 11, 1925. Col. Bob Smith, the still-busting federal agent who had been involved in the Sexton shootout in Huntsville nine months earlier, had himself a prisoner: George Foster. He needed somewhere to keep him overnight, and Ellis said he’d house him at the Scott County Jail.

The two lawmen met in front of the jail. Sheriff Ellis took custody of Foster, and turned to enter the jail when he was shot from ambush.

“The sheriff started with (Foster) toward the jail door, and — bang!” Smith told the Knoxville News Sentinel a few years later. “The sheriff tumbled over dead, shot through the head, and the prison just a standing there.”

It was never known who assassinated Sheriff Ellis. The way Foster told it to the Knoxville press, Scott Countians just liked to kill one another.

“Killing folks up in Scott County is just a sort of a mountain pastime,” is how the News Sentinel put it. The reporter added: “The fellows up there get their biggest thrill out of killing officers.”

The comments towards Scott County were incendiary. But, perhaps, hard to argue with at the time. In the span of just 19 months, both the county sheriff and the city chief of police had been gunned down for trying to stamp out moonshining. And in just another 19 months, another lawman — John Wesley West — would be shot dead. That was besides the other violence that resulted from the war on moonshine, including the gun battle that left Sexton and West dead.

A picture from the funeral of Sheriff R.D. Ellis in August 1925.

The aftermath

No one was ever arrested in connection with Sheriff Ellis’s assassination. Bloodhounds were brought in from Dayton, Tenn., and picked up the scent of the killer at the jail. They tracked the gunman to Paint Rock, but eventually lost the scent. Ellis’s murder remains a mystery to this day.

Sheriff Ellis, age 41, was buried at Sexton Memorial Cemetery in the Paint Rock community.

John Acres, age 37, was buried at Marcum Cemetery in Oneida, near the Scott Farmers Co-Op.

Jerry Filmore Sexton, age 30, was buried at Newport Cemetery in Winona.