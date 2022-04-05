Ten indicted by Scott County grand jury

HUNTSVILLE | A Scott County grand jury last week indicted 10 people on a variety of charges presented by the District Attorney’s Office.

Among them:

• Trent O’Brien Byrd, 46, was indicted on charges of felony evading arrest and violation of the financial responsibility law, in a case that was handled by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in May 2021. Allegedly, Byrd fled officers who were attempting to stop his vehicle.

• Bradley Kyle Emmons, 18, was indicted on charges of felony evading arrest and DUI in a case that was investigated by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in December 2021. Allegedly, Emmons fled officers who were attempting to stop his vehicle on Dec. 12.

• Clide Windell Henson, 47, was indicted on a single count of domestic assault in a case that was investigated by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Allegedly, Henson struck a woman he was dating in the mouth on Jan. 2, 2022.

• David Joshua Lowe, 27, was indicted on charges of theft and aggravated burglary in a case that was investigated by Oneida Police Department. Lowe is accused of breaking into his grandmother’s home and stealing jewelry, tools, a Korean War medal and other items on Nov. 27, 2021.

• Charles Ray Mills, 51, was indicted on charges of felony evading arrest, driving on a revoked license and violation of the registration law in a case that was investigated by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Mills is accused of fleeing from officers on Jan. 25 as they attempted to stop his vehicle.

• Rodney Lee Overton, 32, was indicted on a single count of reckless endangerment in a case that was investigated by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Overton is accused of reckless conduct with a handgun on Nov. 5, 2021.

• Jesse William Slaven, 45, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault, as well as resisting stop-frisk-halt-arrest, in a case that was investigated by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Allegedly, Slaven assaulted two officers with a fixed blade knife on Jan. 27.

• Cody Travis Smith, 32, was indicted on a single charge of violating an order of protection, in a case that was investigated by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. He is accused of violating an order of protection in March 2021.

• Curtis Lee Smith, 60, was indicted on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless endangerment in a case that was investigated by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Allegedly, Smith was found in possession of a Puolustuslaitos Mosin-Nagant in October 2021, and has a felony record after being convicted of sexual battery in Louisiana in 2003. He is accused of engaging in reckless conduct with the firearm.

• Derrick Ashley Yancey, 43, was indicted on charges of altering registration plates, violation of the financial responsibility law, and violation of a traffic control device in a case that was investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on Jan. 11.