Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Good morning! Here’s a quick look at what’s happening in Scott County today…



Weather: Rain chances will be with us through the day, with up to half an inch of rain falling today and tonight. Rain chances will diminish overnight.



Recap: Last night, Oneida baseball defeated Wartburg 15-4, while Oneida soccer defeated Campbell County 7-1. Scott High softball fell to Wartburg 14-1 and 9-1, while Scott High baseball fell to Anderson County 15-0. Read about the games on ihoneida.com.



Today: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will open at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.



Later: Today’s games include:

• Baseball: Scott High at Anderson County, 6 pm

• Baseball: Oneida at Wartburg, 6 pm

• Softball: Scott High at Clinton, 5:30 pm



Tonight: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida from 7 pm to 8 pm. Visit highway27unityclub.com for more information.



Also Tonight: Boy Scouts Troop 333 will meet at Scott Appalachian Industries (Baker Highway, Huntsville) at 6 pm. Ages 11 and up are welcome to attend.

Farewells: There are no funeral services scheduled in Scott County today.



This Day In History: In 1994, rocker Kurt Cobain, leader of the band Nirvana, took his own life at the age of 27. And, in 1984, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar surpassed Wilt Chamberlain as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.



Birthdays: If you’re celebrating a birthday today, you share it with actor Gregory Peck (1916), educator Booker T. Washington (1856), politician Colin Powell (1937) and actress Bette Davis (1908). Happy birthday!