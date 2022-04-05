39.7 F
Oneida
Friday, April 8, 2022
ScoCo TodayTuesday, April 5, 2022
Tuesday, April 5, 2022

By Independent Herald
Good morning! Here’s a quick look at what’s happening in Scott County today…

Weather: Rain chances will be with us through the day, with up to half an inch of rain falling today and tonight. Rain chances will diminish overnight.

Recap: Last night, Oneida baseball defeated Wartburg 15-4, while Oneida soccer defeated Campbell County 7-1. Scott High softball fell to Wartburg 14-1 and 9-1, while Scott High baseball fell to Anderson County 15-0. Read about the games on ihoneida.com.

Today: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will open at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

Later: Today’s games include:

• Baseball: Scott High at Anderson County, 6 pm
• Baseball: Oneida at Wartburg, 6 pm
• Softball: Scott High at Clinton, 5:30 pm

Tonight: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida from 7 pm to 8 pm. Visit highway27unityclub.com for more information.


Also Tonight: Boy Scouts Troop 333 will meet at Scott Appalachian Industries (Baker Highway, Huntsville) at 6 pm. Ages 11 and up are welcome to attend.
Farewells: There are no funeral services scheduled in Scott County today.

This Day In History: In 1994, rocker Kurt Cobain, leader of the band Nirvana, took his own life at the age of 27. And, in 1984, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar surpassed Wilt Chamberlain as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Birthdays: If you’re celebrating a birthday today, you share it with actor Gregory Peck (1916), educator Booker T. Washington (1856), politician Colin Powell (1937) and actress Bette Davis (1908). Happy birthday!

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
