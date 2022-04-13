Update: Severe weather possible Wednesday

There’s a slight chance of showers around midday today (Wednesday, April 13) as an area of decaying convection moves northeast during the day. But, for the most part, the Cumberland Plateau region and the rest of East Tennessee will be dry today, before we see a line of rain and thunderstorms that could involve some severe weather tonight.

Probabilities: Our area — the northern plateau — is on the eastern fringe of a Slight Risk for severe weather from the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.

• In terms of probability, that means there’s a 15% risk of severe weather.

• You don’t have to go far west — only about halfway between Cookeville and Nashville — to find an “Enhanced Risk” for severe weather, which means a 30% risk for severe weather. And you don’t have to go far east to find only a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather. In fact, if you want to be technical, Scott County is in the Marginal Risk zone.

• This sharp gradient in terms of probability drop-off is a sign that, per usual, the storms are expected to be weakening as they approach the Cumberland Plateau. In fact, the bullseye for the severe weather is in West Tennessee, extending back into parts of Arkansas and Missouri. There, a “Moderate Risk” of severe weather has been outlined by the SPC.

Threats: This far east, the primary threat associated with any thunderstorms tonight will be damaging wind gusts.

• The tornado risk isn’t completely non-existent here, but it’s very low.

• The large hail threat here is basically 0%.

• There is no flooding threat. With the exception of wherever thunderstorms set up, the rainfall forecast is only for between a quarter of an inch and half of an inch of rain tonight.

• If you want exact specifics, the damaging wind threat is progged by the SPC at 5%-15% here on the Cumberland Plateau. That means there’s up to a 15% chance of damaging winds within 25 miles of any specific location here. Our in West Tennessee, the damaging wind threat is a whopping 45%. And, in the greater Memphis area, which is the bullseye for today’s severe weather threat, there’s a 15% chance of tornadoes. Things could rough in that part of the state today.

Timing: It’s going to be late tonight before the line of rain and storms gets here. The expectation is that it’ll be around midnight, give or take an hour or two, before the storms get to the Cumberland Plateau.

As the storms weaken in intensity, the rain field will broaden. So once the rain arrives, showers and potential thundershowers will be with us for most of the rest of the night. However, the rain should be moving out of our area by daybreak.

The aftermath: High pressure will quickly move in on Thursday, and that will give us a couple of days of really nice weather to close out the week. Good Friday looks exceptionally nice, with lots of sunshine and a high around 70° with only light winds.

However, off-and-on rain chances will return by Friday night and be with us for the remainder of the Easter weekend. The weather for early next week looks gross, with high temps dropping back into the mid 50s, nighttime temps falling into the 30s, and daily rain chances.