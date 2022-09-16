Sign in
Join
News
Big South Fork
Local News
Region/State
Sports
Oneida
Scott
Obituaries
Opinion
Features
Business Spotlight
Focus On: Education
Focus On: Health
Focus On: Religion
Forgotten Times
Murders in the Heartland
Our Back Yard
Profiles of a 3-Star Community
Outdoors
40 Mile Challenge
E-Edition
More
Education
Teacher of the Month
Neighbors
Calendar
Scott County’s Missing
Get Help, Give Help
Church Directory
Videos
Podcast
Job Listings
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Create an account
Sign up
Welcome!
Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Create an account
Create an account
Welcome! Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
78
F
Oneida
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Youtube
Sign In
Subscribe
78
F
Oneida
Friday, September 16, 2022
Facebook
Instagram
Mail
Twitter
Youtube
Menu
The voice of Scott County
& Big South Fork Country
Subscribe Now
How Can We Help?
Login
E-Edition
Blogs
Eye to the Sky
Editor’s Notes
Subscribe!
Advertise
News Desk
Job Listings
Search
Search
Sign In
Subscribe
Sign In
|
Account Profile
Subscribe
News
Region/State
Big South Fork
Local News
Man arrested after allegedly attempting to flush methamphetamine
Sep 12, 2022
Stage set for Big South Fork’s storytelling festival
Sep 12, 2022
County commissioners’ committee appointments unveiled
Sep 7, 2022
Oneida police make arrest in two-year-old vehicle theft case
Sep 5, 2022
Could teen dumped in trash pit along Scott-Campbell line have been victim of serial killer?
Sep 5, 2022
Sports
Oneida
Scott
Realignment: Could Oneida and Scott High wind up in the same basketball district? Not likely, but…
Aug 12, 2022
Soccer: Oneida’s Hacker selected for all-star game appearance
May 31, 2022
E-books recap substate soccer seasons by Oneida and Scott High
May 25, 2022
Opinion | Sunbright’s loss was Scott High’s gain
May 25, 2022
Basketball: Rusty Yaden steps into new role as Scott High boys head coach
May 24, 2022
Obituaries
Warren Byrd, 59
Sep 16, 2022
Julie Whitson, 72
Sep 16, 2022
Michael Stone, 53
Sep 16, 2022
Brenda Brenneman, 68
Sep 16, 2022
Sonny Letner, 81
Sep 16, 2022
Opinion
Opinion | Think your vote doesn’t matter? Think again.
Aug 5, 2022
Opinion | Suspending the filibuster is a terrible idea
Jul 17, 2022
Opinion | Gov. Lee’s silence as his friend and ally blasts public teachers reveals once and for all who he really is
Jul 1, 2022
Opinion | The timeless beauty of Andy’s Mayberry
Jun 28, 2022
Opinion | John Ward is still beloved, 4 years after his death
Jun 20, 2022
Features
Forgotten Times
Focus On: Education
Focus On: Religion
Focus On: Health
Our Back Yard
Business Spotlight
Revitalized: Trieschmanns turn abandoned Barna property into upscale inn and event venue
Sep 12, 2022
The Yankees are coming! The Yankees are coming!
Sep 11, 2022
Combatting America’s child obesity epidemic
Sep 5, 2022
The Battle for the Bacon — and other Civil War shorts
Sep 2, 2022
The railroad is gone, but the New River Bridge remains
Aug 30, 2022
Outdoors
40 Mile Challenge
September is the kickoff for fall hunting seasons in Tennessee
Aug 29, 2022
The best way to avoid bears: Don’t feed them — intentionally or unintentionally
Jul 27, 2022
For bear-weary eastern Scott Countians, expanded bear hunt is good news
Jul 5, 2022
Big changes in store for Tennessee’s turkey hunters
Jun 13, 2022
Week 10: A choice to make
May 25, 2022
E-Edition
More
Education
Teacher of the Month
Neighbors
Calendar
Scott County’s Missing
Get Help, Give Help
Church Directory
Videos
Podcast
Job Listings
News
Region/State
Big South Fork
Local News
Man arrested after allegedly attempting to flush methamphetamine
Sep 12, 2022
Stage set for Big South Fork’s storytelling festival
Sep 12, 2022
County commissioners’ committee appointments unveiled
Sep 7, 2022
Oneida police make arrest in two-year-old vehicle theft case
Sep 5, 2022
Could teen dumped in trash pit along Scott-Campbell line have been victim of serial killer?
Sep 5, 2022
Sports
Oneida
Scott
Realignment: Could Oneida and Scott High wind up in the same basketball district? Not likely, but…
Aug 12, 2022
Soccer: Oneida’s Hacker selected for all-star game appearance
May 31, 2022
E-books recap substate soccer seasons by Oneida and Scott High
May 25, 2022
Opinion | Sunbright’s loss was Scott High’s gain
May 25, 2022
Basketball: Rusty Yaden steps into new role as Scott High boys head coach
May 24, 2022
Obituaries