Sign in
Join
News
Big South Fork
Local News
Region/State
Sports
Oneida
Scott
Obituaries
Opinion
Features
Business Spotlight
Explore Scott
Focus On: Education
Focus On: Health
Focus On: Religion
Forgotten Times
Murders in the Heartland
Our Back Yard
Profiles of a 3-Star Community
Sacred Ground
Outdoors
40 Mile Challenge
E-Edition
More
Education
Teacher of the Month
Neighbors
Calendar
Scott County’s Missing
Get Help, Give Help
Videos
Church Directory
Podcast
Bookstore
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Create an account
Sign up
Welcome!
Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
34.2
F
Oneida
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Youtube
My account
Get into your account.
Login
Register
Subscribe
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Create an account
Create an account
Welcome! Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
34.2
F
Oneida
, Tennessee
Facebook
Instagram
Mail
Twitter
Youtube
Monday, December 19, 2022
Cover photo by Nichole Newport
Sign In
|
Account Profile
Subscribe
Search
Search
News
Region/State
Big South Fork
Local News
Shop With A Cop makes Christmas brighter for more than 180 kids
Dec 16, 2022
TCAT’s Kim Kidd is a finalist for statewide award
Dec 14, 2022
Director of Schools Bill Hall’s contract renewed by 4-3 board vote
Dec 14, 2022
Feedback to be gathered on middle school football program; recommendation prepared for school board
Dec 14, 2022
Oneida man faces felony charges following alleged domestic assault
Dec 12, 2022
Sports
Oneida
Scott
Clinton holds off Scott High’s comeback effort
Dec 17, 2022
WBB: Scott 54, Wayne Co. 34
Dec 17, 2022
Lady Highlanders bounce back for second win in three tries
Dec 17, 2022
WBB: Oneida 62, Jellico 16
Dec 17, 2022
Lady Indians get defensive in 62-16 win over Jellico
Dec 17, 2022
Obituaries
Wonnell Pike, 62
Dec 18, 2022
Elmer Hughett, 82
Dec 14, 2022
Flora Sexton, 93
Dec 14, 2022
James Smith, 69
Dec 8, 2022
Patricia Jeffers, 63
Dec 8, 2022
Opinion
The spies who deserve to be out in the cold
Dec 14, 2022
Lowry: Kevin McCarthy’s task
Nov 28, 2022
Lowry: Decarceration is a substantive and political disaster
Nov 14, 2022
Is it time for a Big South Fork bear hunt?
Sep 20, 2022
Opinion | Think your vote doesn’t matter? Think again.
Aug 5, 2022
Features
Forgotten Times
Focus On: Education
Focus On: Religion
Focus On: Health
Our Back Yard
Business Spotlight
Dear Santa: 2022
Dec 19, 2022
Sacred Ground: Cross Cemetery (Jellico Creek)
Dec 11, 2022
Sacred Ground: Cross-Cooper Cemetery
Nov 30, 2022
Sacred Ground: Lloyd Cemetery
Nov 23, 2022
Sacred Ground: Keeton Cemetery
Nov 15, 2022
Outdoors
40 Mile Challenge
Scott County’s youth hunters harvest 49 deer during weekend hunt
Nov 1, 2022
Deer harvest is up in Scott County, but still well below pre-EHD outbreak levels
Oct 24, 2022
No increase in bear harvest despite expanded hunt
Oct 17, 2022
September is the kickoff for fall hunting seasons in Tennessee
Aug 29, 2022
The best way to avoid bears: Don’t feed them — intentionally or unintentionally
Jul 27, 2022
E-Edition
More
Education
Teacher of the Month
Neighbors
Calendar
Scott County’s Missing
Get Help, Give Help
Videos
Church Directory
Podcast
Bookstore
My account
Get into your account.
Login
Register
Subscribe
News
Region/State
Big South Fork
Local News
Shop With A Cop makes Christmas brighter for more than 180 kids
Dec 16, 2022
TCAT’s Kim Kidd is a finalist for statewide award
Dec 14, 2022
Director of Schools Bill Hall’s contract renewed by 4-3 board vote
Dec 14, 2022
Feedback to be gathered on middle school football program; recommendation prepared for school board
Dec 14, 2022
Oneida man faces felony charges following alleged domestic assault
Dec 12, 2022
Sports
Oneida
Scott
Clinton holds off Scott High’s comeback effort
Dec 17, 2022
WBB: Scott 54, Wayne Co. 34
Dec 17, 2022
Lady Highlanders bounce back for second win in three tries
Dec 17, 2022
WBB: Oneida 62, Jellico 16
Dec 17, 2022
Lady Indians get defensive in 62-16 win over Jellico
Dec 17, 2022
Obituaries