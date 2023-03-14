Sign in
News
Big South Fork
Local News
Region/State
Sports
Oneida
Scott
Obituaries
Opinion
Features
Business Spotlight
Explore Scott
Focus On: Education
Focus On: Health
Focus On: Religion
Forgotten Times
Murders in the Heartland
Our Back Yard
Profiles of a 3-Star Community
Sacred Ground
The Extra Mile
Outdoors
40 Mile Challenge
Education
Teacher of the Month
Neighbors
The Extra Mile
Scott County’s Missing
Get Help, Give Help
Church Directory
News
Region/State
Big South Fork
Local News
Six valedictorians, six salutatorians top OHS Class of ’23
Mar 14, 2023
Day Planner: Monday & Tuesday, March 13-14
Mar 12, 2023
Thirty years later: The Blizzard of ’93
Mar 10, 2023
Information about the reappraisal process in Scott County
Mar 10, 2023
School board member urges colleagues to think about consolidated middle school
Mar 10, 2023
Sports
Oneida
Scott
Soccer: Oneida 4, Sweetwater 1
Mar 13, 2023
MBB: Hampton 73, Oneida 55
Mar 6, 2023
Hampton is too much for Oneida in substate game
Mar 6, 2023
WBB: North Greene 40, Oneida 39
Mar 4, 2023
Shooting woes hamper Oneida in substate loss to North Greene
Mar 4, 2023
Obituaries
Charlotte Jeffers, 75
Mar 14, 2023
Jeanetta Sharpe, 78
Mar 12, 2023
Grant Pemberton, 70
Mar 12, 2023
Tony Ausbon, 68
Mar 12, 2023
Ricky Foster, 60
Mar 9, 2023
Opinion
Lowry: ‘Yellowstone’ is not a show about race
Jan 11, 2023
Opinion | Consolidation will help high school and middle school football alike
Jan 9, 2023
Lowry: Beware aggrieved empires
Jan 3, 2023
Hamilton: Why Congress matters
Jan 3, 2023
The spies who deserve to be out in the cold
Dec 14, 2022
Features
Forgotten Times
Focus On: Education
Focus On: Religion
Focus On: Health
Our Back Yard
Business Spotlight
Sacred Ground: Hattie Blevins Cemetery
Mar 14, 2023
Sacred Ground: Riverview Cemetery
Mar 7, 2023
Sacred Ground: Burk Cemetery (No Business)
Mar 1, 2023
The 1940 shootout at Zenith that left three men dead
Feb 22, 2023
Sacred Ground: Keeton Cemetery (Black Oak)
Feb 22, 2023
Outdoors
40 Mile Challenge
Scott County’s youth hunters harvest 49 deer during weekend hunt
Nov 1, 2022
Deer harvest is up in Scott County, but still well below pre-EHD outbreak levels
Oct 24, 2022
No increase in bear harvest despite expanded hunt
Oct 17, 2022
September is the kickoff for fall hunting seasons in Tennessee
Aug 29, 2022
The best way to avoid bears: Don’t feed them — intentionally or unintentionally
Jul 27, 2022
