Oneida Soccer
Jillian Cross scored a hat trick during Oneida's game at Eagleton on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
Oneida Soccer

Soccer: Seven players score, including Jillian Cross with a hat trick, as Oneida blasts Eagleton

IH Sports Network
By IH Sports Network

MARYVILLE, Tenn.  |  Oneida junior needed only one half to complete her second hat trick of the season. And then plenty of her teammates got involved, as the Lady Indians rolled to a 9-2 district win over newcomer Eagleton here Tuesday (Sept. 19).

Cross scored three of Oneida's first five goals, as the Lady Indians jumped out to a 7-0 halftime lead and cruised to the 9-2 win. It was their highest single-game scoring total of the season, surpassing eight goals scored in a district game against Harriman.

Freshman , who scored four goals in two games a week earlier, got the scoring started for Oneida. also scored a first half goal, as did and .

Second half goals were scored by and , with the latter being assisted by .

“Obviously Eagleton is going to have to go through some growing pains but I predict they are going to be a considerable force in the future based on the fact that they are going to draw players from Maryville, Alcoa and William Blount,” Oneida coach Phil Newport said after the game.

Newport said his team started a bit sloppy, then settled in.

“We switched out a lot of players (at halftime) and Eagleton scored two on them,” he said. “I was okay with that. The greatest benefit of coming over here is it gave us a chance to run a bit and make moves tactically.”

Newport said there wasn't much to say about the game.

“I saw a lot of good things from new people and I'm glad we were able to close this thing out quick and not get anyone injured,” he said.

Newport expects his team to have a better challenge on Thursday, when an old foe — Cumberland Gap — visits Jane Terry Hoffman Field. Kickoff is slated for 6:30pm.

“I'm hoping for that to be one of our better games,” Newport said.

IH Sports Network
IH Sports Network
The Independent Herald Sports Network offers broadcasts for the Oneida Indians and Scott Highlanders.
