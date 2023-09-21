Soccer: Oneida shuts out Cumberland Gap for eighth straight win

ONEIDA | The Lady Indians just keep getting it done.

And so does junior Jillian Cross.

Oneida won its eighth straight game on Thursday, defeating old rival Cumberland Gap 2-0 at Jane Terry Hoffman Field, following on the heels of the middle school's 3-2 win over Gap earlier in the evening.

Cross scored both of Oneida's goals, her fourth and fifth of the week. She is now at 12 goals for the season, and is closing in on single-season offensive numbers put up by players like Macy Dunlap and Aliyah Douglas.

Oneida outshot Cumberland Gap seven to two in the first half and five to three in the second half. Cross scored her first goal off an assist by Rory Blevins, while her second goal was unassisted. The Lady Indians led 1-0 at halftime and Cross put her second goal in the net in the second half.

“I believe we could have had a few more scores but Alana (Stallworth) did well to clip them off our feet before we touched them home,” Oneida coach Phil Newport said of Cumberland Gap's standout senior sweeper. “She is still a fabulous defender and her covering so much space caused us to change up our formation tonight.”

While the offense scored just enough, Oneida's defense recorded yet another shutout.

“I cannot say enough about our defense as everyone in the back essentially made Cumberland Gap's offense listless,” Newport said. “They had three shots on free kicks and Ayla Sims was right on them.

“I thought all three lines did good work tonight,” Newport added. “I believe the girls were willing to buy into this game as we continued to play well on both ends. Cumberland Gap still played physical and the kids matched, and bettered the give-and-take most of the evening.”

Newport knows bigger games await, with district games against Rockwood and Kingston scheduled for next week. But, he said, “Tonight was a nice step.”