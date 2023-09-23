Oneida comes alive in second half for win over rival Greenback

ONEIDA | The last two weeks, Oneida had to find a way to win tight ones, coming from behind to beat Wartburg and Polk County in key region games.

On Friday, Oneida again won the second half, but this time there wasn't much drama. The Indians took complete control, scoring 29 unanswered points for a 29-8 win over rival Greenback.

Oneida's defense was its usual self, limiting Greenback — which was without its starting quarterback — to only 145 yards of offense. Once the Cherokees scored early, they did not sniff the end zone again.

But the big story was the Indians' run game. Oneida has struggled to run the football for much of the season, but its offensive line pushed Greenback off the ball for much of the night and its running backs took advantage. The Indians finished with 214 yards on the ground, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

It was 8-0 Greenback after a first quarter touchdown, but the Indians scored just before the end of the first half and never looked back.

Oneida defenders celebrate a stop by Ben Gilbert during the Indians' win over Greenback on Friday, September 22, 2023 | Sarah Dunlap/IH Landon Limburg makes a stop during Oneida's win over Greenback on Friday, September 22, 2023 | Sarah Dunlap/IH Caden Rector scores on a touchdown run during Oneida's win over Greenback on Friday, September 22, 2023 | Sarah Dunlap/IH Caleb Reagan looks for running room during Oneida's win over Greenback on Friday, September 22, 2023 | Sarah Dunlap/IH Oneida students celebrate a win over Greenback on Friday, September 22, 2023 | Sarah Dunlap/IH

“I challenged them,” Oneida coach Jimmy May said. “I thought we didn't have a lot of energy in the first half.”

Oneida finally caught a break with a short field late in the half, and turned that into a five-yard Zander Lowe touchdown to tie the game at the intermission.

The second half was all Oneida, starting with a drive that consumed half the third quarter clock and ended with a three-yard touchdown plunge by Jesse Zachary. Moments later, Caden Rector turned a low snap into a 59-yard touchdown scamper.

“We just started running the ball,” May said. “I was determined we were going to do that. They're athletic in the secondary.”

Oneida only attempted six passes — an abnormality for the Indians.

“We had a couple of bad snaps but we were able to overcome everything,” May said. “They play hard, and when you play hard good things are going to happen.”

May said his message to his team at halftime was to just keep playing hard.

“I wanted to keep our foot on the gas,” he said. “I didn't want (Greenback) to be able to hit one over our head and make it a game again.”

With the win, Oneida is off to a 5-1 start to the season. A big showdown with York Institute looms next week.

“I'm proud of them,” May said. “To be 5-1 going into next week, it's a testament to them. They believe in themselves and they've bought in.”

Oneida's run game was led by Rector, with 115 yards on 13 carries. Lowe finished with 45 yards and Zachary with 40 yards.

“I told them, at some point, if you're going to be a good team, you have to be able to run the ball,” May said. “You have to be able to run the ball when they know you're going to run the ball. If you're just passing the ball and you have a bad night, you don't have a chance.”