Defense is stiff, but Oneida falls to York in key region game

ONEIDA | On a defensive night at Jim May Stadium, Oneida's defense kept them in the game against York Institute, but it was ultimately the Dragons' defense that had the upper hand.

York limited Oneida to just 42 yards of total offense and gradually pulled away for a 28-0 win over the Indians, cementing its position atop the Region 2-2A standings.

But the game was not as lopsided as the score might have indicated. Oneida was very much in the game most of the way, and trailed just 14-0 at halftime despite having some things go against it in the first half.

Oneida was able to overcome two first half turnovers — both times because its defense got stops. Amid a season in which the Indians' defense has clearly been the team's strong point, the unit continued to play well against a grind-it-out York team.

However, the Dragons were able to dominate the clock and field position, and that was ultimately the difference. York finished with 294 yards of offense — most of it on the ground — and ran more than twice as many plays as Oneida, while keeping the ball more than twice as long as the Indians.

For Oneida, the engine that drives the offense — senior quarterback Caden Rector — was unable to go for most of the second half. He was battling nausea after an early hit, though Indians coach Jim May said he expects Rector to be okay for next week's game at Tellico Plains.

- Advertisement -

“We turned it over twice in two plays, and we hadn't been turning it over,” May said. “That made it difficult because we had to come up with two stops on that end of the field. I told them to just keep battling. York is good. I knew they were good. They're well-coached with a lot of experience. They're fast; they have a lot of speed.

“I don't think we quit,” May added. “We battled to the end. We didn't do a lot of things right on offense. We had a hard time blocking, to be honest with you. But I'm proud of them for keeping battling. The defense did a good job keeping us in it.”

The Indians got a stop on the game's opening possession when Ben Gilbert stopped Rylin Miller one yard short on fourth down at the 26-yard-line.

The Dragons found paydirt on their second possession, however, capping a 10-play, 66-yard drive with a five-yard run by Blake Voiles.

The turnovers came in the second quarter. First was an interception by Voiles that gave York possession at the Indians' 17-yard-line. The defense held and forced an incomplete pass on fourth down.

Next was a fumble that gave the Dragons possession at the 24-yard-line. Again the defense held, and a fourth down pass was incomplete at the 12-yard-line.

But the field position ultimately cost Oneida. A punt was returned by York to the Indians' 36-yard-line, and from there the Dragons tacked on a touchdown with just 22 seconds remaining in the first half. Miles Leffew found Aidan Sweathomas for a 36-yard pass to make it 14-0.

- Advertisement -

Neither team scored in the third quarter, but York was able to tack on a pair of scores in the final period.

The first came on a one-yard plunge by Voiles, followed by a Riylin Miller one-yard run after a turnover on downs.

The final touchdown came with just seven seconds remaining in the game.

“Every game is a battle for us,” May said. “We're just trying to get better and improve. I think they'll come back Monday ready to go. They're down, but you can't let one loss become two and we'll come back next week and try to get the victory.”

Oneida has already secured a playoff berth, and can host a playoff game with a win at Bledsoe County in a couple of weeks.