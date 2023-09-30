Soccer: Injuries, lack of depth hampering Scott High in big way

HUNTSVILLE | For Scott High, the season began with precarious little depth, as the Lady Highlanders fielded their smallest team in recent memory.

Depth has become an even bigger issue as injuries have mounted through what has been a tough season against a powerful District 4-AA slate. And it came to a head last week when the Lady Highlanders lost their junior goalkeeper, Bella Sharpe, to a knee injury.

The extent of Sharpe's injury, suffered in a 9-0 loss to Kingston on Tuesday, Sept. 26, was not immediately clear. She was scheduled to undergo an MRI. However, it was feared that the injury would be season-ending.

The Lady Highlanders were down 5-0 at the half against Kingston, and the Yellow Jackets were able to reach the nine-goal plateau just before full time.

The toll of the injuries continued to show on Thursday at Cumberland Gap, as the Lady Highlanders fell to the Panthers 4-1 in a game that found them without a key defensive sub in Jerica Stanley.

In Sharpe's absence, freshman Emily Rowe has stepped into the goal. However, the Lady Highlanders are clearly missing their three-year starter at the keeper position.

Nevertheless, Scott High coach Eric Henry said he was proud of his team's effort against Cumberland Gap.

The game was mostly decided in a span of about three minutes midway through the first half. First, Scott High gave up an own goal. Then Cumberland Gap broke through with a goal of its own to make it a 2-0 score that would stand until the intermission.

Scott High missed two penalty kicks in the second half, while giving up a goal to Cumberland Gap on a PK.

The Lady Highlanders also missed a close call in a scrum in front of the net on a corner kick just moments before Kynlie Frogge scored on a very similar scrum in front of the net on a corner kick.

All things considered, Henry said, the outcome of Thursday's game could have easily been different.

Scott High will enter its final week of the regular season with four games on the docket. There are trips to Fulton and Gibbs on Monday and Tuesday before a home game against Oneida on Thursday to conclude the regular season.

The Lady Highlanders will then host Union County in the first round of the District 4-AA tournament at 2pm Friday.

It is likely to be a tiring week for a Scott High team that is down to only a scant few subs, but Henry indicated Friday that he would not consider canceling any game that is on the schedule prior to Friday's elimination game against Union County.