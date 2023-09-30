POWERED BY

Jillian Cross scored a hat trick during Oneida's game at Eagleton on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
Oneida Soccer

Soccer: Kingston claims No. 1 seed with win over Oneida

Lady Indians defeat Rockwood 6-1

IH Sports Network
By IH Sports Network

If Oneida and Kingston meet in the District 2-A tournament — as Lady Indians coach Phil Newport expects them to — the game will be played in Kingston.

The Yellow Jackets locked down the No. 1 seed, and homefield advantage throughout the district tournament, with a 3-1 win over Oneida on Thursday.

Despite the loss, which saw Kingston jump to a 2-0 lead and build the advantage to 3-0 before a goal got the Lady Indians on the board in the second half, the game was much closer than a preseason game between the two teams. As Newport pointed out after the game, Kingston won that game 6-0 in just 40 minutes of action.

And Newport said that Cross's goal in the second half was important for his team, because it proves to them that they are capable of beating Kingston.

“They managed to sneak in behind our defense and put away two goals so we knew we were playing from behind,” Newport said. “This is the same team that beat us 6-0 in a half in the preseason and the goal for us was real important because it was an eye-opener on what our offense could create.”

Newport said that Kingston's addition to District 2-A changed Oneida — which had won nine straight before Thursday's game — from the hunted to the hunter.

“Playing that good of a team is bound to benefit us because it's teaching us to play harder because we have to match their energy and their talent,” he said.

Newport was particularly pleased with the defensive play of and , and said Cross created chaos for Kingston's defense.

“I'm sure we are probably going to play them a couple more times in the district and the region, and as we start to figure them out a little bit hopefully we will have better results,” he said.

Two nights before the Kingston game, Oneida picked up another district win, defeating Rockwood 6-1. 

The Lady Indians scored three goals in each half.

finished with a hat trick, scoring one goal in the first half and two in the second. got Oneida's scoring started, and made it 2-0.

Ali Smith scored the last goal of the night.

“We kept the keeper busy all night and she had several great saves but II was so happy with the passing in the second half to generate offense,” Newport said after the game. “The girls really created well, especially Jillian and Avery leaving some beautiful balls for us to touch on goal.” 

Newport said his team did a good job of avoiding distractions on a night when the Lady Indians honored their seniors and the program's career goal leaders in Chelsea Bridges, Macy Dunlap and Aliyah Douglas.

“I thought through the middle portion of the game we were settled and focused,” he said. “I cannot say enough about the passing and adjustments the kids made at the half.”

IH Sports Network
IH Sports Network
The Independent Herald Sports Network offers broadcasts for the Oneida Indians and Scott Highlanders.
