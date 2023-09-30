Whitley County puts up 63 in win over Scott High

HUNTSVILLE | The good: Scott High scored its first touchdown Friday since a Week 2 win over Eagleton. In fact, the Highlanders scored two of them, with one being an electrifying, 78-yard kickoff return by sophomore Michael Bond.

The bad: Whitley County scored nine touchdowns of its own, rolling up more than 500 yards of offense and keeping its foot on the throttle the entire night in a 63-14 win over the Highlanders.

The 63 points surrendered by Scott High to Whitley County were the most given up by a Highlander team since a 70-22 loss to Austin-East in 2006, and the third-most given up in a single game in the school's 52-year history.

The run-happy Colonels repeatedly worked their way from behind the sticks as flag after flag was thrown against them in the first half. Whitley County was called for eight holding penalties in the first two quarters alone, and finished the night with more than 150 yards in penalties.

But all the penalty yards did little to slow down the Colonels' offense. They rolled to a 42-0 halftime lead and scored three more times in the second half despite a running clock.

There were positives for Scott High. One was the emergence of Auton Whaley at runningback. The senior finished with 67 hard-earned yards and often kept drives alive by requiring several Whitley County defenders to bring him to the ground, as he was named the IH Sports Network's First National Bank Player of the Game.

Another positive was the emergence of Dawson Spradlin at wide receiver. Spradlin had three big tough catches in traffic, the last of which went for a touchdown early in the third quarter.

Finally was the re-emergence of Bond, who made a splash last year as a freshman before breaking his leg — an injury that he had been slow to bounce back from. Bond had more than 150 return yards in Friday's game. Before he broke the long touchdown return in the third quarter, he had two other returns that were perhaps a step away from going the distance.

Things started heating up quickly in the third quarter. First was a Bond kick return that set things into motion for the Micah Boles-to-Dawson Spradlin touchdown. Whitley County answered the touchdown with an 81-yard kick return for a score, and the Highlanders punched back with Bond's 78-yard kick return for a touchdown.

Ultimately, though, the night belonged to Whitley County. From 49-14 four minutes into the third quarter, the Colonels put two more scores on the board.

Following the conclusion of the game, Scott High defensive coordinator Charles Golden offered a blunt assessment of how things went.

“I'm here to take the blame. Put that one on me,” Golden said. “We gave up 63 on defense. That's not on the kids; that's on me. We have to do a better job of scheming them up and getting better throughout the week, and I promise everybody that we're going to do everything in our power to get better for next week.”

Golden said the game plan was to stop Whitley County's powerful rushing attack.

I want to put it on me, not (the players),” he said. “I've got to do a better job of putting them into position and we're gonna work on that.”

Scott High has little time to lick its wounds. The Highlanders will host Union County next. Besides being senior night and the final home game of the season, the game will have postseason implications.