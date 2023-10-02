POWERED BY

Scott High receives $10,000 grant to extend wrestling to middle school
Scott High School will begin participating in high school wrestling with the 2023-2024 season, which begins in November.
Scott High receives $10,000 grant to extend wrestling to middle school

IH Sports Network
By IH Sports Network

HUNTSVILLE  |  Scott High’s wrestling program has received a $10,000 grant from the Justin J. Watt Foundation.

SHS coach Jason Jeffers received word last week that his program had been selected for the grant, which will fund the purchase of a wrestling mat, 25 uniforms and 25 head gears for the middle school wrestling program.

The JJ Watt Foundation was formed in 2010, and has awarded nearly $7 million in after-school grants. Selected programs must meet certain criteria to be eligible.

With the grant in hand, Scott High will offer wrestling to seventh and eighth graders. Interested parents or athletes should contact Jeffers for more information about the upcoming season. Email jason.jeffers@scottcounty.net.

The middle school season will begin with practice on Oct. 16. Preseason high school practices are already ongoing, with the official first day of practice scheduled for Oct. 30.

The Highlanders’ first-ever wrestling match will be on Nov. 28 at McCreary Central.

Editorial: Higher pay for cops requires action
