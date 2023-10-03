POWERED BY

Soccer: Lady Highlanders knock off Fulton as final week of regular season...
Two of Scott High's three seniors, Ellie Lowe and Rachel Garrett, battle against Fulton on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 | Photos: Leshia Martin
Scott Soccer

Soccer: Lady Highlanders knock off Fulton as final week of regular season begins

IH Sports Network
By IH Sports Network

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.  |  A Scott High soccer team that very much needed a win heading into the final week of the regular season got one here Monday (Oct. 2), visiting Sansom Sports Complex and picking up a 5-1 win over Fulton.

The victory followed a winless September for a Scott team that has taken it on the chin in a brutal district that features three district champions from a year ago. Attrition and injuries have plagued Scott High, which dressed only 16 players for Monday's game.

The Lady Highlanders were down another starter in fullback , who was out with illness, but were able to keep Fulton at bay for much of the game.

In fact, the Falcons did not seriously threaten in the first half. It was not until the second half — after the Lady Highlanders made significant changes to their lineup — that Fulton was able to get a few shots on frame and score a goal.

In typical Eric Henry fashion, the Scott High head coach did not go for the jugular once his team had built a comfortable lead against the Falcons, instead opting to change up his lineup. Scott substituted liberally — at least, as much as it could with only 16 players — in the first half and continued that strategy in the second half.

Two of Scott High's juniors, and , work against Fulton on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 | Photos: Leshia Martin

had a good game offensively,” Henry said. “Autumn Brummett in a new position distributed the ball and saw the field very well. I was pleased with that.”

Henry said it was important to rest his players as much as possible, given that the schedule is crowded. The Lady Highlanders are scheduled to go to Gibbs on Tuesday, will host Oneida on Thursday, and will host Union County for a district tournament game on Friday.

“Things are looking up,” Henry said. “We're working through some things, but it was good to get the win tonight. We're playing better and the kids are keeping their heads up.”

Jeffers got the scoring started early off an assist by . Just minutes later, scored off an assist by to make it 2-0.

Scott then began to substitute and went a while without a third goal, but took a pass from Jeffers and dribbled the length of the field before scoring just before the intermission.

The second half saw score off an assist by Brummett to get things started. Then she switched places with Riley Lantz on the back-end, and the junior defender moved up to score a goal off an assist by Lowe, making it 5-0. 

Fulton tacked on a goal late in the game. 

, the freshman keeper who has stepped in for the injured , earned a shutout in the goal in 60 minutes of work.

Sacred Ground: Bowling Harness Cemetery
Sacred Ground: Bowling Harness Cemetery
