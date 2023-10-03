Soccer: Scott High to host Union County in win-or-go-home day game

HUNTSVILLE | For the first time in many years, Scott High will host a day game on Friday, as Union County visits for the first round of the District 4-AA tournament.

The Lady Highlanders earned the right to host the first round game with a 3-1 home win over the Patriots earlier this season.

Union County will enter Friday’s elimination game with a record of 7-4-1. The Patriots won District 2-AA last season before moving to District 4 this season.

Scott High coach Eric Henry said students will be permitted to leave class to attend the game — admission will be just $1 for students — and he expects a fun atmosphere for soccer.

“We’re going to let the kids get in and watch the game, pop some popcorn and sell some drinks and stuff, it’s going to be an awesome atmosphere,” Henry said.

Kickoff is slated for 2pm at Highlander Stadium — less than six hours before the Highlanders are slated to face the Union County football team for the biggest game of the season, with major playoff implications on the line.

The soccer game was originally to have been played on Saturday, but Henry said the move to Friday afternoon came after discussions with Union County. Since the Patriots’ football team was already scheduled to be in Huntsville on Friday, it made more sense to play both games the same day.