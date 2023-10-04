Soccer: Scott falls to Gibbs in 11-vs.-10 game

CORRYTON, Tenn. | The 5-1 score at the final horn here Tuesday (Oct. 3) showed a Gibbs victory over Scott High, but it did little to represent the fight that the game was before a series of whistles changed the course of play.

The game was tight for a half, with Gibbs leading 2-1 at the intermission. The Eagles' final three goals came in an 11-on-10 second half battle after the Lady Highlanders were down a player due to an official's red card.

Gibbs is one of three defending district champions in the newly-realigned District 4-AA and is expected to face Anderson County in this year's district championship game after playing the Mavs to within a goal in the regular season match. But it was obvious from the outset of Tuesday's game that it would be a dogfight, with Scott High matching Gibbs blow-for-blow in the early stages of the match.

“There was nobody within a 50-mile radius who would've thought it would've been 2-1 at the half,” Scott High coach Eric Henry said. “The girls played really well.”

All of the first half scoring came in a 45-second span. Gibbs scored first off a free kick, and Scott High answered right back with an Ellie Lowe goal off an assist from Autumn Brummett. Gibbs quickly put a second goal on the board to make it 2-1 late in the 11th minute, and that's how things stood until halftime, with both teams unable to capitalize on scoring opportunities the rest of the way.

Less than three minutes into the second half, however, the center referee carded Scott High wing Alyssa Crabtree for a tackle from behind. It was her second yellow of the night, following a controversial caution in the first half that left Henry begging for an explanation after what appeared to be a clean shoulder-to-shoulder challenge.

The soft red, as it is known in soccer terms, won't require Crabtree to miss any further action, but it did require Scott High to play with only 10 players versus 11 from Gibbs for the remainder of the game.

Interestingly, on the very next sequence, Scott High's Ellie Lowe was taken out on a tackle from behind and, while a foul was called, no card was pulled. It was one of multiple tackles from behind by Gibbs that resulted in whistles but did not result in a card.

The call on Crabtree followed an extended halftime break. The intermission lasted longer than 30 minutes as Senior Night festivities were conducted. The rules of the game dictate the length of the half. In high school football, for example, if the band has not concluded its halftime performance and cleared the field in sufficient time for the game to resume as scheduled, the home team is penalized.

When Henry complained, the official reportedly told him that the call was not his to make.

Following the extended delay, the game finally resumed with the early sequence that led to Scott High being a player down. Gibbs scored on the resulting free kick to make it 3-1.

From there, the game was clearly Gibbs'. Scott had a scoring opportunity on its next possession when Lowe broke free of the defense for a one-on-one with the Gibbs keeper, but the tackle from behind negated the scoring opportunity.

Gibbs was able to tack one more score on the board, making it 4-1, before Henry pulled as many starters as he could with 17 minutes remaining.

The Eagles' final goal came with 3.7 seconds remaining.

“We got a little tired and we got banged up,” Henry said. “I had two that got shaken up and couldn't return, then I was one down after the card.”

Abby Henson was not able to play in the second half, and Rachel Garrett played sparingly, both with injured ankles.

Scott High entered the game with only 16 players dressed. Looking ahead to games against Oneida and Union County on Thursday and Friday, Henry pulled his remaining players with 17 minutes remaining. Calling across the field to his counterpart on the Gibbs sideline, Jason French, Henry said, “I've subbed all I can.” Gibbs also substituted liberally down the stretch.

Despite being able to string together consecutive wins after a 5-1 win at Fulton the previous evening, Henry is encouraged with his team's play the past three games, which also includes a loss to Cumberland Gap.

“They have just played much better,” Henry said. “We looked really good against Gap; the score just doesn't show it. We played well together last night (against Fulton), even though it was a different level of competition. The girls are playing about as well together as they can right now, I think. We haven't peaked, but there's a limit to how many 80-minute games we can play 80 minutes. I'm trying to save them for Thursday and Friday.”