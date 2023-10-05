POWERED BY

Soccer: Oneida grabs win over Scott in annual showdown
Oneida's Ashlyn Cotton and Scott High's Aleeyah Jeffers battle for possession during a game on Thursday, October 5, 2023 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
Oneida Soccer

Soccer: Oneida grabs win over Scott in annual showdown

Oneida scores 4-1 win over Scott High in rivalry game

IH Sports Network
By IH Sports Network

HUNTSVILLE  |  The difference was speed — specifically, the speed of Oneida's . Scott High couldn't match it, and that was the difference in Oneida's 4-1 win over Scott High Thursday in the two teams' annual inner-county showdown at Highlander Stadium.

Another difference: injuries — specifically, the injury of Scott High's . The Lady Highlanders clearly missed Sharpe's experience in goal, though coach Eric Henry was pleased with the progression of his freshman backup, .

“Emily's got about two games under her belt right now,” Henry said. “Now, here's the thing: did her inexperience show? Yeah, but she's a freshman. She's learning every time. Did you see the difference between the first half and the second half? She deterred shooters and that's what you have to do as a keeper. That's what we've been working on. I've been teaching her every time we're out. You can't overwhelm them, but she listens and she tries.

boots the ball during a game between Oneida and Scott High on Thursday, October 5, 2023 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
controls the ball during a game between Oneida and Scott High on Thursday, October 5, 2023 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
Emily Rowe makes a save on a shot attempt by during a game between Oneida and Scott High on Thursday, October 5, 2023 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
dribbles the ball as Rory Blevins closes in during a game between Oneida and Scott High on Thursday, October 5, 2023 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
Emily Rowe makes a save during a game between Oneida and Scott High on Thursday, October 5, 2023 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
Avery Rector battles against Kyra Stanley during a game between Oneida and Scott High on Thursday, October 5, 2023 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
attempts a shot during a game between Oneida and Scott High on Thursday, October 5, 2023 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
and battle during a game between Oneida and Scott High on Thursday, October 5, 2023 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
Avery Rector dribbles the ball during a game between Oneida and Scott High on Thursday, October 5, 2023 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
Kynlie Frogge and Rory Blevins battle for possession during a game between Oneida and Scott High on Thursday, October 5, 2023 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
turns the ball during a game between Oneida and Scott High on Thursday, October 5, 2023 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
Ellie Lowe settles the ball during a game between Oneida and Scott High on Thursday, October 5, 2023 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
passes the ball during a game between Oneida and Scott High on Thursday, October 5, 2023 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
Adysan Douglas passes the ball during a game between Oneida and Scott High on Thursday, October 5, 2023 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
Kyra Marlow advances the ball during a game between Oneida and Scott High on Thursday, October 5, 2023 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
Oneida's and Scott High's Aleeyah Jeffers battle for possession during a game on Thursday, October 5, 2023 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
attempts to get a pass by Rachel Garrett during a game between Oneida and Scott High on Thursday, October 5, 2023 | Sarah Dunlap/IH

“We had a couple of breakdowns in front of her, and that didn't help,” Henry added. “Phil (Newport) does a good job with the long ball over the middle. He's got half a dozen girls that can send it, which is good for him.”

Scott High out-possessed Oneida for the entire first half and much of the second half. And the Lady Highlanders had two shots off the crossbar that could have changed things. But, ultimately, they did not have an answer for Cross, who scored all four of Oneida's goals. All of the goals were scored when Cross collected long balls over the defense and won one-on-one battles in front of the net.

“I'm not making excuses but was out and that hurt us. We had two freshmen playing fullback that had never played fullback before,” Newport said. “It's no excuse, but we could've played better. You could see the inexperience. I tell the kids, ‘Next man up has got to play well,' but we had some breakdowns in the back. I think they out-shot us.”

However, Newport said Cross did a good job of finishing the opportunities she had.

“We're more versatile than that, but we were so conscientious of helping the girls on defense that we got our lines too separated and we couldn't counter,” Newport said. “It wound up being a lot of balls played out into space.

“I thought Scott High played good,” he added. “They played two games earlier this week. They're obviously running on last legs but I thought they played great based on what we've seen.”

The game was scoreless until the midway point in the first half, when Cross scored her first goal. It was 2-0 at halftime, then Cross scored just minutes into the second half to make it 3-0.

Scott High got on the board with 32 minutes remaining when scored off an assist by Aleeyah Douglas to make it 3-1. The Lady Highlanders then had a couple more chances that went awry, including another shot by Henson that was off the crossbar.

As the game progressed and tiredness because a factor, possession changed significantly, and Cross scored a goal to put the game out of reach.

The game was cleanly played, with no cards issued and only a handful of fouls called. 

“Hats off to Scott, I feel they were invested in getting a result tonight,” Newport said. “Our offense pretty much evolved into utilizing our forwards' speed with some through balls and stuff over the top mainly because we thought we could catch them napping. Our mid line did not follow up as well as I would have liked but I thought they improved as the second half got underway. Adysan Douglas and Raelynn Blevins were vital as they replaced backs that were out, and they leaned on and Emma Hamilton as we went. It was just a game where we had players step into roles that will help us on down the line.”

Oneida will now get five days of rest before facing either Oliver Springs or Eagleton in the District 2-A semifinals on Tuesday. That game will be played at Jane Terry Hoffman Field at 6:30pm.

For Scott High, a short-handed team that was obviously gassed by the game's end, the turn-around is super short. Union County will visit for an elimination game in the District 4-AA tournament Friday at 2pm.

“I'm disappointed in tonight but we're not done,” Henry said. “We've still got goals. We want to play next Thursday. That's where we're at. Nobody gave us a chance against Gibbs. That's alright. I'll play them again Thursday after we beat Anderson County Tuesday. 

“But first we have to regroup for tomorrow,” he added. “That's going to be hard. That's a tall order because you could see how tired we were at the end. Phil hadn't subbed yet and I knew if I subbed they would score some more on us at the end, so I let them play it out. But they're teenagers. They'll be fine. They'll get some Mountain Dew in them and come back tomorrow.”







IH Sports Network
IH Sports Network
The Independent Herald Sports Network offers broadcasts for the Oneida Indians and Scott Highlanders.
