Soccer: Out-of-gas Scott High team falls in district tournament game
Friday's game against Union County was the last for three Scott High seniors: Angel Cooper, Rachel Garrett and Ellie Lowe.
Scott Soccer

Soccer: Out-of-gas Scott High team falls in district tournament game

Eric Henry talks about his seniors and returning players after season-ending loss

IH Sports Network
By IH Sports Network

HUNTSVILLE  |  If the tank seemed to be running empty for Scott High on a busy week of soccer, the fumes finally ran out Friday afternoon.

Against a Union County team that the Lady Highlanders had defeated 3-1 early in the season, Scott High fell 4-3 in the first round of the District 4-AA tournament on Friday, bringing its season to a close.

Down to 16 players and battling a series of injures, Scott High was playing its fourth game of the week — and its second in a span of just 19 hours. 

The impact of the busy week seemed obvious from the get-go, as Union County jumped out to a 2-0 lead against a somewhat flat effort from the Lady Highlanders.

But the tide began to turn, and Scott battled back to tie the game at the half.

Union County recaptured the lead on an own goal that would prove to be crucial, and later extended that to 4-2 before the Lady Highlanders scored in the waning minutes to again make a game of it.

scored all three of Scott High's goals.

After the game, Scott High coach Eric Henry talked about the effort and determination of his team.

“I cannot think of a team but maybe one about 12 years ago that has played with as much grit and determination as these guys have the past two weeks,” he said. “Losing your starting keeper is a big deal. When went down, that's a big blow when you don't have a tried and true, ready replacement to go in there. And they've done outstanding. They played 320 minutes this week and I don't think they quit or laid down nary a minute this week.”

Henry said his team doubled down in its effort by battling back from the early deficit.

“They battled back from 2-0 and I was thoroughly impressed with that effort,” he said. “That was amazing. Then being down 4-2 and they score again and they're right there. If we'd had two more minutes, we'd have been there.”

Ultimately, Henry said, “I'm disappointed but it's hard to be too disappointed. I'm sad the season is over, absolutely. There are three great girls who are not going to play here any more. But for the effort they've put in the past two weeks, up against the wall as much as they've been, I can't think of a bunch I'd be more prouder of, and I've had a lot of teams.”

Friday's game was the last for three seniors: Garrett, and .

“Angel Cooper, you think about somebody who stepped up as a sophomore and came out because her buddies wanted her to — mostly Rachel — and she's got to have a vote somewhere for most improved or something,” Henry said. “She took every chewing I gave her, every time I yelled at her for stabbing, she took it and kept getting better.”

As a senior, Cooper started every game at fullback.

Lowe played some in all four seasons, and was a three-year starter at forward.

“I called her Paul Bunyan as a freshman because she chopped at the ball a lot,” Henry said of Lowe. “I told her I was going to make her a goal-scorer. And she's scored a bunch.”

Garrett was also a four-year contributor and a three-year starter.

“Rachel was banged up all week,” Henry said. “But she absolutely played her butt off the past two weeks. That's not saying she didn't play hard the rest of the time, but her and Ellie had a benefit over these other girls: they got a lot of playing time as freshmen. But with the hat trick today, that was unreal. All she did was do all the things we've talked about.”

Henry said he was proud of all his team, and added that the future is bright for Scott High soccer.

“Everybody got on the field this year, more than what I expected them to in the beginning because we had so many different injuries,” he said. “ is a goal-scorer, does everything you ask her to do, , probably played some of the best soccer I've seen at center mid in a long time. We've got in the back again and she's solid there. has played awesome all year. And Bella goes for an MRI tonight, and we're praying she doesn't have to miss cheer or track. We learned a lot. The future is bright.”

IH Sports Network
IH Sports Network
The Independent Herald Sports Network offers broadcasts for the Oneida Indians and Scott Highlanders.
