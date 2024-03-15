Soccer: Scott, Northview Academy play to a 1-1 draw

HUNTSVILLE | Scott High and Northview Academy played to a 1-1 draw here Thursday.

Both teams had opportunities to score a game-winning goal in the final 10 minutes of the match, but it was not to be — partially because of good keeper play on both sides, and partially because of bad luck.

“It was a good game,” Scott High coach Eric Henry said. “I'm disappointed with the tie but I'm glad we got it because we were down for a long time.”

Indeed, Northview Academy broke through midway through the first half and scored on a miscommunication by the Highlanders. The score stayed 1-0 until midway through the second half, before Scott High scored off an own goal.

Toby Garrett was credited with the goal, after his throw-in caromed off an unaware Northview defender and into the goal.

The Highlanders controlled possession and dominated shots on goal in the first half. Things evened up in the second half, as Northview's shots on frame ticked up significantly as the game progressed. The Highlanders missed a number of opportunities, but Henry was not disappointed in the way his team played.

“This is their fourth or fifth game, and it was our first time up,” he said. “I'm pretty sure the first half, possession-wise, was about 70% to 30% in our favor. We had a lot of shots and a lot of good passes. We just didn't finish enough.

“We had great balls out of the back by Toby (Garrett) and Dom (Lewis) both. We just have to finish,” he added.

Henry said he has a bit more depth than he did a year ago, which will benefit his team moving forward.

“I've got four vying for starting time on the wings between Isaiah (Washam), Leivance (Weatherford), Aidan (Roberts) and Peyton (Smith), and so they're just going to battle it out. But it also gives me a chance to give everybody breaks. I can give Toby and Dom breaks in the middle, Hugo (Henry) and Skye (Babb) upfront, because I can move everybody around. Last season those guys were all playing 80 minutes every game, and that's hard.”

Henry credited the play of junior Landon Harness, who has slid into a starting role at the fullback position, and was especially impressed with the play of sophomore keeper Michael Bond. For Bond, it was his first game ever in the goal.

“We're fine. We'll get better,” Henry said.