Baseball: Frazier’s big night helps Oneida to third win of week

ONEIDA | A strong first inning lifted Oneida to its third win of the week, as the Indians defeated Jellico 8-4 at Bear Creek Thursday evening.

Oneida put up four runs in the first inning to snag a lead it would not relinquish, eventually leading as much as 6-2 going into the third, and 8-3 going into the fifth.

Jellico had taken a 2-0 run in the top of the first, but was unable to reclaim the lead after Oneida's explosive start.

Aidan Frazier went 3 of 3 at the plate, with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Indians' offense, and hit his first home run of the season. Caden Rector also had two RBIs and scored a run. Gabe Brennan had an RBI and a run, as well.

Also scoring runs for the Indians were Eli Rector, AJ Harper, Caden Shoemaker and Colby Tyra.

Oneida got things started quickly in the bottom half of the first. After a lead-off walk by Rector, he scored on an error, then Eli Rector scored off an RBI single by Frazier to tie the game. Oneida got the lead on an RBI single by Brennan, and then led 4-2 before Jellico recorded the first out of the frame.

Frazier hit a home run to right field with two outs in the bottom of the second, as Oneida increased its lead to 6-2. The Indians had made it 5-2 earlier in the inning on an RBI sacrifice by Caden Rector to score Tyra.

Frazier also picked up the win on the mound for Oneida, striking out nine and giving up just one earned run while pitching all five innings.