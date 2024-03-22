POWERED BY

POWERED BY

Subscribe

| Account Profile

Subscribe
HomeSportsOneida BaseballBaseball: Frazier's big night helps Oneida to third win of week
A tip of the hat between Gabe Brennan and Aidan Frazier after a run scored during Oneida's 8-4 win over Jellico on Thursday, March 21, 2024 | Photo: Megan Shoemaker.
Oneida Baseball

Baseball: Frazier’s big night helps Oneida to third win of week

IH Sports Network
By IH Sports Network

ONEIDA  |  A strong first inning lifted Oneida to its third win of the week, as the Indians defeated Jellico 8-4 at Bear Creek Thursday evening.

Oneida put up four runs in the first inning to snag a lead it would not relinquish, eventually leading as much as 6-2 going into the third, and 8-3 going into the fifth.

Jellico had taken a 2-0 run in the top of the first, but was unable to reclaim the lead after Oneida's explosive start.

Aidan Frazier went 3 of 3 at the plate, with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Indians' offense, and hit his first home run of the season. also had two RBIs and scored a run. had an RBI and a run, as well.

Also scoring runs for the Indians were , , Caden Shoemaker and .

Oneida got things started quickly in the bottom half of the first. After a lead-off walk by Rector, he scored on an error, then scored off an RBI single by Frazier to tie the game. Oneida got the lead on an RBI single by Brennan, and then led 4-2 before Jellico recorded the first out of the frame.

Frazier hit a home run to right field with two outs in the bottom of the second, as Oneida increased its lead to 6-2. The Indians had made it 5-2 earlier in the inning on an RBI sacrifice by to score Tyra.

- Advertisement -

Frazier also picked up the win on the mound for Oneida, striking out nine and giving up just one earned run while pitching all five innings.

Previous article
Baseball: Highlanders come from behind to defeat Campbell County
Next article
Softball: Oneida rolls to 16-1 win over Pigeon Forge in three innings
- Advertisement -

Popular

Sign up for our mailing list

Sign up to receive our daily emails!

We will never sell or spam your email address!
- Advertisement -

Share post:

ONEIDA  |  A strong first inning lifted Oneida to its third win of the week, as the Indians defeated Jellico 8-4 at Bear Creek Thursday evening.

Oneida put up four runs in the first inning to snag a lead it would not relinquish, eventually leading as much as 6-2 going into the third, and 8-3 going into the fifth.

Jellico had taken a 2-0 run in the top of the first, but was unable to reclaim the lead after Oneida's explosive start.

Aidan Frazier went 3 of 3 at the plate, with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Indians' offense, and hit his first home run of the season. also had two RBIs and scored a run. had an RBI and a run, as well.

Also scoring runs for the Indians were , , Caden Shoemaker and .

- Advertisement -

Oneida got things started quickly in the bottom half of the first. After a lead-off walk by Rector, he scored on an error, then scored off an RBI single by Frazier to tie the game. Oneida got the lead on an RBI single by Brennan, and then led 4-2 before Jellico recorded the first out of the frame.

Frazier hit a home run to right field with two outs in the bottom of the second, as Oneida increased its lead to 6-2. The Indians had made it 5-2 earlier in the inning on an RBI sacrifice by to score Tyra.

Frazier also picked up the win on the mound for Oneida, striking out nine and giving up just one earned run while pitching all five innings.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Baseball: Highlanders come from behind to defeat Campbell County
Next article
Softball: Oneida rolls to 16-1 win over Pigeon Forge in three innings
IH Sports Network
IH Sports Network
The Independent Herald Sports Network offers broadcasts for the Oneida Indians and Scott Highlanders.
- Advertisement -

Popular

Sign up for our mailing list

Sign up to receive our daily emails!

We will never sell or spam your email address!
- Advertisement -

More like this
Related

Why schools are dismissing early for the eclipse, and what to expect here in Scott County

Ben Garrett Ben Garrett -
Anyone expecting an awe-inspiring experience from any point inside...

When it comes to Facebook, scrutinize everything

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
A Scott County woman was surprised to see a...

God’s Grace Soup Kitchen sets record with nearly 650 meals served

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
Volunteers from nine Scott County churches served 645 meals of pinto beans, cornbread and dessert to wrap up the 2023-2024 serving season.

Damaging freeze expected Monday night as late-season cold snap threatens

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
A somewhat early spring is about to be interrupted...
- Advertisement -

ABOUT IHSN

The IH Sports Network broadcasts high school sports and special events from Scott County, Tennessee. Tim Smith is the Voice of the Oneida Indians, and Rick Keeton is the Voice of the Scott Highlanders. The IHSN is a division of the Independent Herald, published by Liberty Press Inc.

Contact us: ihsn@ihoneida.com

FOLLOW US

HEADLINES

BEYOND THE NEWS

STAY CONNECTED

Sign up for our mailing list

Sign up to receive our daily emails!

We will never sell or spam your email address!
- Advertisement -

© 2023 Liberty Press Inc. All Rights Reserved. Website by Appy Brands.