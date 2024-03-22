Baseball: Highlanders come from behind to defeat Campbell County

HUNTSVILLE | The sixth inning was a big one for the Highlanders.

Trailing 3-1, Scott High put three runs on the board in the bottom of the sixth, then held on for three more outs and picked up a 4-3 win over Campbell County, the team's first of the season.

Prior to that, Scott High's lone run came in the second inning of a 2-0 game, when Josh Byrge hit a lead-off triple, then scored on a wild pitch with two outs to make it 2-1.

Campbell County led 3-1 going into the bottom of the sixth. Byrge led things off with a walk, then scored off an RBI single by Dalton Strunk to cut Campbell County's lead to one. Micah Boles followed that up with a single, getting the go-ahead run on base with still just one out.

Down to their final out of the inning, the Highlanders took the lead on an error during Mason Lewallen's at-bat, getting Lewallen aboard and scoring both Strunk and Boles.

Up 4-3, the Highlanders got the win in dramatic fashion. After two quick outs to start the seventh and final inning, Campbell County got a base on balls, and then a single put the tying run in scoring position. But Gavin Trammell snagged a fly ball in right field for the third out, securing the win for the Highlanders.