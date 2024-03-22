POWERED BY

Soccer: Oneida defeats Eagleton, 5-2
Levi James battles for the ball during Oneida's season-opener against Sweetwater on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
Oneida Men's Soccer

Soccer: Oneida defeats Eagleton, 5-2

IH Sports Network
By IH Sports Network

MARYVILLE, Tenn.  |  Oneida started strong, finished stronger, and picked up its first win of the season against Eagleton on Thursday, defeating the Royals 5-2 in a game that was never really in doubt.

scored a pair of goals to lead an Indian offense that continues to play without senior , who suffered a hamstring injury last week.

Oneida only out-shot Eagleton 12 to nine in the first half, but controlled the ball and put two scores on the board to lead 2-0 at halftime. scored first off a direct kick, which his coach called “a thing of beauty.” Kaiden Krahn scored off an assist from Miles Laxton later in the half to put the Indians ahead 2-0 at the intermission.

The second half saw Oneida quickly put two more on the board to make it a 4-0 game before Eagleton scored its first goal. It was 5-1 when the Indians began to sub down late. Laxton got a goal in the second half, along with the two by James.

Oneida coach Derek Keeton credited his defense — anchored by seniors , , and Yancey — for playing “exceptionally well” and helping to set the tone. He also said sophomore is continuing to make “amazing improvements” in the back.

Another senior, , played well at the stopper position, and Keeton also credited the play of in controlling the middle of the field, saying that his ball-winning skills and distribution of the ball “has really made us a better team.”

Keeton applauded the play of James and Laxton, along with sophomore .

Finally, Keeton credited the play of his freshmen.

“We have a very strong freshman class led specifically by three players in Miles Laxton, Kaiden Krahn and Alex Jones,” Keeton said. “They play like seasoned veterans and we're very thankful to have them playing at this level already.”

Oneida out-shot Eagleton 16 to four in the second half, despite playing everybody in the final 20 minutes of the game.

Keeton finished with nine saves in the goal.

