Soccer: Oneida defeats Eagleton, 5-2

MARYVILLE, Tenn. | Oneida started strong, finished stronger, and picked up its first win of the season against Eagleton on Thursday, defeating the Royals 5-2 in a game that was never really in doubt.

Levi James scored a pair of goals to lead an Indian offense that continues to play without senior Mason Keeton, who suffered a hamstring injury last week.

Oneida only out-shot Eagleton 12 to nine in the first half, but controlled the ball and put two scores on the board to lead 2-0 at halftime. Wyatt Yancey scored first off a direct kick, which his coach called “a thing of beauty.” Kaiden Krahn scored off an assist from Miles Laxton later in the half to put the Indians ahead 2-0 at the intermission.

The second half saw Oneida quickly put two more on the board to make it a 4-0 game before Eagleton scored its first goal. It was 5-1 when the Indians began to sub down late. Laxton got a goal in the second half, along with the two by James.

Oneida coach Derek Keeton credited his defense — anchored by seniors Reice Kennedy, Gavin Keeton, Josh Cole and Yancey — for playing “exceptionally well” and helping to set the tone. He also said sophomore Ashton Morland is continuing to make “amazing improvements” in the back.

Another senior, Quinton Cruz, played well at the stopper position, and Keeton also credited the play of George Kline in controlling the middle of the field, saying that his ball-winning skills and distribution of the ball “has really made us a better team.”

Keeton applauded the play of James and Laxton, along with sophomore Justyn Lynch.

Finally, Keeton credited the play of his freshmen.

“We have a very strong freshman class led specifically by three players in Miles Laxton, Kaiden Krahn and Alex Jones,” Keeton said. “They play like seasoned veterans and we're very thankful to have them playing at this level already.”

Oneida out-shot Eagleton 16 to four in the second half, despite playing everybody in the final 20 minutes of the game.

Keeton finished with nine saves in the goal.