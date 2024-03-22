Soccer: Scott High defeats Cumberland Gap, 3-1

CUMBERLAND GAP, Tenn. | Scott High spotted Cumberland Gap a goal early, then put three unanswered on the board to score a 3-1 win over the Panthers here Thursday.

The first half was evenly played, with both teams having opportunities to score. However, the only score that actually went on the board was a Panther goal off a throw-in eight minutes in.

That changed with 11:25 to play in the first half, when Aidan Roberts scored off an assist by Hugo Henry to tie things up.

The second half saw Scott High quickly take the lead on a goal by Skye Babb off an assist by Henry. Then Toby Garrett scored an insurance goal late off an assist by Babb.

“We did a much better job of finishing in the second half,” Scott High coach Eric Henry said. “We were watching too much in the first half. We were waiting for people to finish when we should've been crashing the goal.”

Henry credited the play of Babb, Henry, Garrett and Roberts for doing “a really good job of playing off each other … it was pretty soccer on the offensive end.”

The defense was the tone-setter, though, Henry said, with Andy Blevins and Dominic Lewis playing good soccer in the back.

The Highlanders were without three starters. Logan Dyer is out for the season with a torn meniscus. Haiden Blevins was sick, and Leivance Weatherford is nursing a sprained ankle.