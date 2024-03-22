POWERED BY

Skye Babb attacks the box as Toby Garrett closes in during Scott's win over Claiborne at John John Yancey Memorial Park on Friday, March 15, 2024 | LeEtta Boyatt/IH
Soccer: Scott High defeats Cumberland Gap, 3-1

CUMBERLAND GAP, Tenn.  |  Scott High spotted Cumberland Gap a goal early, then put three unanswered on the board to score a 3-1 win over the Panthers here Thursday.

The first half was evenly played, with both teams having opportunities to score. However, the only score that actually went on the board was a Panther goal off a throw-in eight minutes in.

That changed with 11:25 to play in the first half, when scored off an assist by to tie things up.

The second half saw Scott High quickly take the lead on a goal by off an assist by Henry. Then scored an insurance goal late off an assist by Babb.

“We did a much better job of finishing in the second half,” Scott High coach Eric Henry said. “We were watching too much in the first half. We were waiting for people to finish when we should've been crashing the goal.”

Henry credited the play of Babb, Henry, Garrett and Roberts for doing “a really good job of playing off each other … it was pretty soccer on the offensive end.”

The defense was the tone-setter, though, Henry said, with and Dominic Lewis playing good soccer in the back.

The Highlanders were without three starters. is out for the season with a torn meniscus. was sick, and is nursing a sprained ankle.

