Softball: Oneida rolls to 16-1 win over Pigeon Forge in three innings

ONEIDA | The Lady Indians put nine runs on the board in the first inning, tacked on five more in the second inning, and rolled to a 16-1 win over Pigeon Forge in three innings of work at Bear Creek Thursday evening.

The District 2-2A opener saw Oneida do maximum damage off just five hits, with Shayla and Shiloh Shoemaker each driving in a pair of runs.

Shayla Shoemaker also scored two runs. Prayleigh Welch, Jolie Duncan and Mallory Seeber each drove in runs, as well. Welch scored a pair of runs, as did Seeber and Ashlyn Cotton. Also scoring runs were Melanie Lee, Kennedy Shoemaker,Taylor Smith, Duncan, Addison Johnson, and Lauren Stephens with a pair.

Kennedy Shoemaker picked up the win, pitching three innings of no-hit baseball while striking out six batters.

It was a walk-off win for the Lady Indians, though not in the sense that walk-off wins are usually thought of. High school softball rules stop a game after the winning team has gained a 10-run advantage after five innings, or a 15-run advantage after three innings. Up 14-1 going into the third inning, Oneida needed just two runs to reach the 15-run mark. They accomplished that when Smith scored on a passed ball, and then Johnson scored on an error. That forced an early end to the game with Oneida still having runners left on-base and only one out in the inning.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to face McCreary Central on Friday.