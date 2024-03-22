POWERED BY

POWERED BY

Subscribe

| Account Profile

Subscribe
HomeSportsOneida SoftballSoftball: Oneida rolls to 16-1 win over Pigeon Forge in three innings
Mallory Seeber slides home to score a run during Oneida's 16-1 win over Pigeon Forge at Bear Creek on Thursday, March 21, 2024 | Photo: Megan Shoemaker.
Oneida Softball

Softball: Oneida rolls to 16-1 win over Pigeon Forge in three innings

IH Sports Network
By IH Sports Network

ONEIDA  |  The Lady Indians put nine runs on the board in the first inning, tacked on five more in the second inning, and rolled to a 16-1 win over Pigeon Forge in three innings of work at Bear Creek Thursday evening.

The District 2-2A opener saw Oneida do maximum damage off just five hits, with Shayla and Shiloh Shoemaker each driving in a pair of runs.

also scored two runs. , Jolie Duncan and Mallory Seeber each drove in runs, as well. Welch scored a pair of runs, as did Seeber and . Also scoring runs were Melanie Lee, ,, Duncan, Addison Johnson, and Lauren Stephens with a pair.

picked up the win, pitching three innings of no-hit baseball  while striking out six batters.

It was a walk-off win for the Lady Indians, though not in the sense that walk-off wins are usually thought of. High school softball rules stop a game after the winning team has gained a 10-run advantage after five innings, or a 15-run advantage after three innings. Up 14-1 going into the third inning, Oneida needed just two runs to reach the 15-run mark. They accomplished that when Smith scored on a passed ball, and then Johnson scored on an error. That forced an early end to the game with Oneida still having runners left on-base and only one out in the inning.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to face McCreary Central on Friday.

Previous article
Baseball: Frazier’s big night helps Oneida to third win of week
Next article
Why schools are dismissing early for the eclipse, and what to expect here in Scott County
- Advertisement -

Popular

Sign up for our mailing list

Sign up to receive our daily emails!

We will never sell or spam your email address!
- Advertisement -

Share post:

ONEIDA  |  The Lady Indians put nine runs on the board in the first inning, tacked on five more in the second inning, and rolled to a 16-1 win over Pigeon Forge in three innings of work at Bear Creek Thursday evening.

The District 2-2A opener saw Oneida do maximum damage off just five hits, with Shayla and Shiloh Shoemaker each driving in a pair of runs.

also scored two runs. , Jolie Duncan and Mallory Seeber each drove in runs, as well. Welch scored a pair of runs, as did Seeber and . Also scoring runs were Melanie Lee, ,, Duncan, Addison Johnson, and Lauren Stephens with a pair.

picked up the win, pitching three innings of no-hit baseball  while striking out six batters.

It was a walk-off win for the Lady Indians, though not in the sense that walk-off wins are usually thought of. High school softball rules stop a game after the winning team has gained a 10-run advantage after five innings, or a 15-run advantage after three innings. Up 14-1 going into the third inning, Oneida needed just two runs to reach the 15-run mark. They accomplished that when Smith scored on a passed ball, and then Johnson scored on an error. That forced an early end to the game with Oneida still having runners left on-base and only one out in the inning.

- Advertisement -

The Lady Indians were scheduled to face McCreary Central on Friday.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Baseball: Frazier’s big night helps Oneida to third win of week
Next article
Why schools are dismissing early for the eclipse, and what to expect here in Scott County
IH Sports Network
IH Sports Network
The Independent Herald Sports Network offers broadcasts for the Oneida Indians and Scott Highlanders.
- Advertisement -

Popular

Sign up for our mailing list

Sign up to receive our daily emails!

We will never sell or spam your email address!
- Advertisement -

More like this
Related

Why schools are dismissing early for the eclipse, and what to expect here in Scott County

Ben Garrett Ben Garrett -
Anyone expecting an awe-inspiring experience from any point inside...

When it comes to Facebook, scrutinize everything

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
A Scott County woman was surprised to see a...

God’s Grace Soup Kitchen sets record with nearly 650 meals served

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
Volunteers from nine Scott County churches served 645 meals of pinto beans, cornbread and dessert to wrap up the 2023-2024 serving season.

Damaging freeze expected Monday night as late-season cold snap threatens

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
A somewhat early spring is about to be interrupted...
- Advertisement -

ABOUT IHSN

The IH Sports Network broadcasts high school sports and special events from Scott County, Tennessee. Tim Smith is the Voice of the Oneida Indians, and Rick Keeton is the Voice of the Scott Highlanders. The IHSN is a division of the Independent Herald, published by Liberty Press Inc.

Contact us: ihsn@ihoneida.com

FOLLOW US

HEADLINES

BEYOND THE NEWS

STAY CONNECTED

Sign up for our mailing list

Sign up to receive our daily emails!

We will never sell or spam your email address!
- Advertisement -

© 2023 Liberty Press Inc. All Rights Reserved. Website by Appy Brands.