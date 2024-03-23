POWERED BY

Baseball: Pitching and offense are dominant in Oneida's 18-0 win over Jellico
Colby Tyra slides safely into second base during Oneida's game against Jellico at Bear Creek on Thursday, March 21, 2024 | Photo: Megan Shoemaker.
Oneida Baseball

Baseball: Pitching and offense are dominant in Oneida’s 18-0 win over Jellico

IH Sports Network
By IH Sports Network

JELLICO  |  Oneida completed the week before spring break with a 4-0 mark by picking up an 18-0 win over Jellico here Friday evening.

Thursday's game against the Blue Devils at Bear Creek had been a relatively close, 8-4 affair. But in Friday's series finale, the Indians exploded for 12 runs in the third inning to end the game after just three innings of play.

Oneida's pitching and defense was as dominant as its bats. pitched three innings of no-hit baseball, striking out four and walking only one as Jellico managed just one base-runner in three innings of work.

At the plate, meanwhile, Oneida scattered a lot of RBIs among a lot of different players.

Oddly, the Indians scored 18 runs on just three hits and a couple of Jellico errors. That was largely because the Indians were patient, refusing to swing at pitches outside the zone and collecting a total of 18 walks in just three innings.

With all the walks, there wasn't a lot of opportunity to bat in runs. But there were plenty of those, as well. had a couple of RBIs and scored three runs to lead the way. and had the Indians' other two hits, and each drove in two runs. also drove in a pair of runs. Colten Circy, , Elijah Strunk, , and Kaimon Sexton each batted in runs, as well.

It was a big day for Sexton. Besides his dominant performance on the mound, he scored three runs.

IH Sports Network
IH Sports Network
The Independent Herald Sports Network offers broadcasts for the Oneida Indians and Scott Highlanders.
