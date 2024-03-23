Baseball: Pitching and offense are dominant in Oneida’s 18-0 win over Jellico

JELLICO | Oneida completed the week before spring break with a 4-0 mark by picking up an 18-0 win over Jellico here Friday evening.

Thursday's game against the Blue Devils at Bear Creek had been a relatively close, 8-4 affair. But in Friday's series finale, the Indians exploded for 12 runs in the third inning to end the game after just three innings of play.

Oneida's pitching and defense was as dominant as its bats. Ben Sexton pitched three innings of no-hit baseball, striking out four and walking only one as Jellico managed just one base-runner in three innings of work.

At the plate, meanwhile, Oneida scattered a lot of RBIs among a lot of different players.

Oddly, the Indians scored 18 runs on just three hits and a couple of Jellico errors. That was largely because the Indians were patient, refusing to swing at pitches outside the zone and collecting a total of 18 walks in just three innings.

With all the walks, there wasn't a lot of opportunity to bat in runs. But there were plenty of those, as well. Eli Rector had a couple of RBIs and scored three runs to lead the way. Gabe Brennan and Tanner Buttram had the Indians' other two hits, and each drove in two runs. AJ Harper also drove in a pair of runs. Colten Circy, Caleb Reagan, Elijah Strunk, Ben Sexton, Colby Tyra and Kaimon Sexton each batted in runs, as well.

It was a big day for Sexton. Besides his dominant performance on the mound, he scored three runs.