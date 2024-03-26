Baseball: Oneida uses big fourth inning to defeat Eagleton

ONEIDA | The Indians scored 12 runs in the fourth inning to break open a relatively close game and surge to a 17-3 win over Eagleton in district play at Bear Creek on Monday (March 25).

It was the fifth consecutive win for Oneida, which is now off to a 3-0 start in district play.

In a season that has seen different players step up in different games, it was Elijah Strunk's turn to shine in Monday's game. The catcher went 4 of 4 at the plate, driving in six runs to power Oneida's offense.

But the biggest moment of the night may have been Aidan Frazier's grand slam in the decisive fourth inning.

Oneida had already turned a 1-1 game into a 5-1 game with four runs in the third, loading the bases and then scoring three consecutive runs on balls before Strunk hit an RBI single to left center.

In the fourth inning, Oneida was quickly down to its final out before rallying. A couple of wild pitches allowed Caden Rector to score and got it started, before an RBI single by AJ Harper and a two-run double by Strunk made it 9-1. Rector had a two-run single to make it 11-1 and Oneida was in full control, but they weren't finished. Eli Rector earned a base on balls to load the bases, and Frazier smacked his second home run of the season to center field on a 1-0 count to make it 15-1.

Oneida would score two more before Eagleton finally got out of the mess. It was again Strunk doing the damage, with a two-run single to make it 17-1.

The two teams will rematch on Wednesday afternoon at Bear Creek.