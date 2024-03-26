Soccer: Oneida scores 3-0 win over Scott

1 of 4

ONEIDA | George Kline scored two goals in the first half, another in the second half, and that powered Oneida to a 3-0 win over Scott High at Jane Terry Hoffman Field Monday (March 25) evening.

Kline's first half goals came in the latter stages of the first half after a number of missed opportunities for the Indians, giving his team a 2-0 lead at halftime.

The second half was evenly contested, and the 2-0 score stood with both teams missing a few opportunities along the way.

However, with five seconds remaining, Kline punched his third goal in to complete what his coach, Derek Keeton, said was “a night” for him.

“In the first half we were aggressive and we were playing with confidence and we finally found George and George had a night,” Keeton said. “We've known George has that capability, but George's biggest problem has been George. Tonight, though, he played with confidence.”

Keeton applauded his team's defense effort, which helped hold the Highlanders scoreless.

“Our defense, that's where it started for us,” Keeton said. “When you have that kind of experience back there, with Wyatt Yancey, Reice Kennedy, Gavin Keeton and those guys, that's a lot of experience and confidence.”

Scott High coach Eric Henry was disappointed with his team's effort in the first half.

“They had more possessions and won the middle on us,” he said. “I chewed some people out at halftime because we weren't winning the middle.”

Keeton said that Scott High's adjustments at halftime helped even things up.

“In the second half I felt like Scott High adjusted and they did some things,” he said.

Henry said the adjustments “caused Gavin (Keeton) to have to work a little bit.”

“I told the guys coming in, the most important thing you're going to do tonight is secondary defense,” Henry said. “We did well in the Gap game of playing primary defense, but I told the boys these guys are better and you have to play defense off the ball. That's why we gave up two goals in the first half.”

The third goal came in a bit of a letdown at the end, Henry said.

“We've got to get the ball out of bounds there,” he said. “We were watching and George came crashing in and got the hat trick.”

But, Henry said, “It was a good game. It's disappointing, but we played a lot better than we did last year.”

Keeton said his team continues to progress.

“We're not there yet,” he said. “We're not a finished product. But you can see the pieces coming together.”

Next up, Scott High will host Soddy Daisy on Saturday for a rare noon start. Oneida will face Harriman next week.