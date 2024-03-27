Baseball: Indians pull away late to complete sweep of Eagleton

ONEIDA | The Indians completed a series sweep of district opponent Eagleton at Bear Creek Wednesday (March 27), defeating the Royals 9-4.

Oneida scored four runs in the bottom half of the sixth inning to provide some insurance in what was otherwise a tight game. The Indians led only 5-4 going into the bottom half of the sixth.

Eagleton had snagged a 3-1 lead in the third inning, but Oneida struck back with three runs to regain the lead for good in the bottom half of that inning.

The bats were hot from the start of the Indians' turn in the bottom third, with a lead-off single by Colby Tyra followed by a base hit from Caden Rector.

An RBI single by Eli Rector scored Tyra to tie the game, and Oneida took the lead for good on a sacrifice fly by Gabe Brennan. Caden Rector hit an RBI single in the fourth to score Ben Sexton and make it a 5-3 game.

With the Indians clinging to a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the sixth, the bats came alive again.

Once again, it was Caden Rector who keyed things. The senior hit an RBI triple to score Sexton again, then scored on an error to make it 7-4. An RBI double by Aidan Frazier scored Eli Rector and made it 8-4, then Frazier scored on a fielder's choice during an at-bat by Elijah Strunk to make it 9-4.

Eagleton got a lead-off walk to start the seventh inning, but then Caden Rector sat down three consecutive batters on strikeouts to end the game.

Brennan started the game and was credited with the win, pitching five innings and striking out five.

Rector was credited with the save after striking out five and giving up no earned runs in two innings of work.

The win was the sixth in a row for Oneida, and improves the Indians to 4-0 in District 2-2A play.