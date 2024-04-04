POWERED BY

POWERED BY

Subscribe

| Account Profile

Subscribe
HomeSportsOneida SoccerBlevins named girls soccer coach at Oneida
David Blevins
Oneida Soccer

Blevins named girls soccer coach at Oneida

IH Sports Network
By IH Sports Network

ONEIDA  |  David Blevins has been named the girls soccer coach at Oneida High School, Oneida Special School District Director Dr. Jeanny Phillips said Thursday.

Blevins, who is currently the boys’ and girls’ soccer coach at Oneida Middle School, replaces Phil Newport, who recently resigned.

“I am excited to be given the opportunity to take on the head coaching position for the Oneida High School girls’ soccer program,” Blevins said. “I have followed their progress through the years and been impressed with their achievements and skill levels. The Oneida School family has been extremely good to me and given me this chance to coach the sport I love, in the school from which I graduated. These are big shoes to follow, and I will strive to give the team my absolute best.”

Blevins has long coached youth soccer through AYSO, and began his school coaching career as a middle school coach at Winfield. From there, he moved to OMS as the boys coach when Derek Keeton moved to the high school level. He recently added the girls program, as well.

“In the search for the right candidate, I was looking for a coach who would be a mentor to our students, had good character, valued our students above all else, and meet the expectations and goals I had put in place for the program,” said Phillips, adding that Blevins went through a multi-step hiring process. “After Coach Blevins’ interview, I believe he has the humility, motivation, and coaching skills to mentor our young ladies and bring championships to Oneida.”

The Lady Indians are coming off an 11-6 season that saw them fall to Oliver Springs in the district semifinals.

Previous article
Sacred Ground: Kilbeck Cemetery
Next article
Sunbright tornado rated EF-1 by National Weather Service
- Advertisement -

Popular

Sign up for our mailing list

Sign up to receive our daily emails!

We will never sell or spam your email address!
- Advertisement -

Share post:

ONEIDA  |  David Blevins has been named the girls soccer coach at Oneida High School, Oneida Special School District Director Dr. Jeanny Phillips said Thursday.

Blevins, who is currently the boys’ and girls’ soccer coach at Oneida Middle School, replaces Phil Newport, who recently resigned.

“I am excited to be given the opportunity to take on the head coaching position for the Oneida High School girls’ soccer program,” Blevins said. “I have followed their progress through the years and been impressed with their achievements and skill levels. The Oneida School family has been extremely good to me and given me this chance to coach the sport I love, in the school from which I graduated. These are big shoes to follow, and I will strive to give the team my absolute best.”

Blevins has long coached youth soccer through AYSO, and began his school coaching career as a middle school coach at Winfield. From there, he moved to OMS as the boys coach when Derek Keeton moved to the high school level. He recently added the girls program, as well.

“In the search for the right candidate, I was looking for a coach who would be a mentor to our students, had good character, valued our students above all else, and meet the expectations and goals I had put in place for the program,” said Phillips, adding that Blevins went through a multi-step hiring process. “After Coach Blevins’ interview, I believe he has the humility, motivation, and coaching skills to mentor our young ladies and bring championships to Oneida.”

- Advertisement -

The Lady Indians are coming off an 11-6 season that saw them fall to Oliver Springs in the district semifinals.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Sacred Ground: Kilbeck Cemetery
Next article
Sunbright tornado rated EF-1 by National Weather Service
IH Sports Network
IH Sports Network
The Independent Herald Sports Network offers broadcasts for the Oneida Indians and Scott Highlanders.
- Advertisement -

Popular

Sign up for our mailing list

Sign up to receive our daily emails!

We will never sell or spam your email address!
- Advertisement -

More like this
Related

Guide to the Scott County Auction-Telethon

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
The annual Scott County Auction-Telethon will be held Friday...

Sunbright tornado rated EF-1 by National Weather Service

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
SUNBRIGHT  |  The National Weather Service's survey team visited...

It was easy to see the Sunbright tornado forming, but was the Storm Prediction Center caught off-guard?

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
At 6:05 p.m. Tuesday (April 2) evening, the National...

Fifty years ago today: The night ‘a dozen trains came through Coopertown’

Independent Herald Independent Herald -
Editor’s Note: This article is modified from an article...
- Advertisement -

ABOUT IHSN

The IH Sports Network broadcasts high school sports and special events from Scott County, Tennessee. Tim Smith is the Voice of the Oneida Indians, and Rick Keeton is the Voice of the Scott Highlanders. The IHSN is a division of the Independent Herald, published by Liberty Press Inc.

Contact us: ihsn@ihoneida.com

FOLLOW US

HEADLINES

BEYOND THE NEWS

STAY CONNECTED

Sign up for our mailing list

Sign up to receive our daily emails!

We will never sell or spam your email address!
- Advertisement -

© 2023 Liberty Press Inc. All Rights Reserved. Website by Appy Brands.