Blevins named girls soccer coach at Oneida

ONEIDA | David Blevins has been named the girls soccer coach at Oneida High School, Oneida Special School District Director Dr. Jeanny Phillips said Thursday.

Blevins, who is currently the boys’ and girls’ soccer coach at Oneida Middle School, replaces Phil Newport, who recently resigned.

“I am excited to be given the opportunity to take on the head coaching position for the Oneida High School girls’ soccer program,” Blevins said. “I have followed their progress through the years and been impressed with their achievements and skill levels. The Oneida School family has been extremely good to me and given me this chance to coach the sport I love, in the school from which I graduated. These are big shoes to follow, and I will strive to give the team my absolute best.”

Blevins has long coached youth soccer through AYSO, and began his school coaching career as a middle school coach at Winfield. From there, he moved to OMS as the boys coach when Derek Keeton moved to the high school level. He recently added the girls program, as well.

“In the search for the right candidate, I was looking for a coach who would be a mentor to our students, had good character, valued our students above all else, and meet the expectations and goals I had put in place for the program,” said Phillips, adding that Blevins went through a multi-step hiring process. “After Coach Blevins’ interview, I believe he has the humility, motivation, and coaching skills to mentor our young ladies and bring championships to Oneida.”

The Lady Indians are coming off an 11-6 season that saw them fall to Oliver Springs in the district semifinals.