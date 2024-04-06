POWERED BY

Soccer: Oneida falls to Central in tightly-contested match
Oneida Men's Soccer

Soccer: Oneida falls to Central in tightly-contested match

IH Sports Network
By IH Sports Network

ONEIDA  |  The Indians returned to play after the spring break layoff by battling a supreme Knox Central club to the wire here Friday, before losing 3-1.

It was a 1-1 game at the half, with Central putting two scores on the board in the second half as fatigue became a factor. The last goal came with 45 seconds remaining.

Oneida's goal was scored by , off an assist by Quintin Cruz.

“That was a huge confidence builder for us,” coach Derek Keeton said. “It came on the heels of another near-miss three minutes before that finish. Quintin gave a perfect pass with a backspin over the back line and Levi one-touched it off the goalie, deflecting it into the goal. I was so proud of our guys on being able to complete that because that was something we emphasized all week and Levi executed it beautifully.”

Knox Central's first half goal came with 10 minutes to play before the intermission. Central out-shot Oneida 9-7 in the first half of what was an evenly-matched game.

“It was two good teams battling for possession on every play,” Keeton said. “There were lots of penalties called, but both teams were competing at a very high level.”

The second half saw Central out-shoot Oneida 15-3 and begin to assert itself more in controlling the ball. However, the Bobcats did not score the go-ahead goal until the final three minutes of the game.

“We were exhausted, especially after not playing for 10 days,” Keeton said. “That letdown was disappointing to give up that last goal with 45 seconds left, but I felt like our boys gave it everything they had to give.”

Keeton was not surprised by Central's improvement in the second half.

“What did surprise me some was the amount of time that our defensive back line was able to hold up, considering we had not played in 10 days,” he said. “I could not be more proud of what our defense accomplished tonight. Knox Central did what they were supposed to do, which is find a way to win on the road.”

finished the game with 15 saves, in what his coach — and father — called one of his best games. , , and were also credited for their defensive work.

In the midfield, Keeton applauded the play of , Miles Laxton, and Alex Jones, as well as Quintin Cruz.

is coming into his own as a striker and creating opportunities for us and I could not be happier with where his development is right now as a junior forward,” Keeton said. “He has had to transition from a midfielder to a forward but he is a pure soccer player that loves to play the game.”

Oneida will next face Greenback on Tuesday, and will have back from injury that night. That will be the district opener for the Indians.

IH Sports Network
IH Sports Network
The Independent Herald Sports Network offers broadcasts for the Oneida Indians and Scott Highlanders.
