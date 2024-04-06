POWERED BY

Soccer: Scott falls to Gibbs in evenly-matched district opener
Scott Men's Soccer

Soccer: Scott falls to Gibbs in evenly-matched district opener

IH Sports Network
By IH Sports Network

HUNTSVILLE  |  Gibbs scored what would turn out to be the winning goal with 10 minutes remaining here Friday, capturing a 3-2 win in the district opener after Scott High had erased a 2-0 deficit in the first half.

It was an unusual game. Scott spotted Gibbs two goals early, then battled back to tie things up at halftime. The Highlanders had two more goals taken off the board — one because of an offsides call and one because of a hand ball. Both were clear calls that did not appear questionable. Later, though, a hand ball call in the box against Gibbs by one referee was overturned by the second referee as Scott High lined up for a PK, after he judged that the call should not be made because it was not intentional.  

Although Gibbs was whistled for several offsides violations during the course of the game, the Eagles' final goal also appeared to be an offsides violation that was not caught by the referee.

“I was a little worried before the game about our focus but we played really well,” Scott High coach Eric Henry said. “It's been a long time since I had a team battle back from two down and tie it up. Gibbs is pretty good but we played them tight the whole night.”

After falling behind 2-0, Scott High scored off a one-touch by after a corner kick. Then Henry scored on a PK after a foul in the box that was earned by .

The Highlanders were playing without their defensive anchor, , who was lost to an ankle sprain during a loss to Fulton earlier in the week. He will return, but may miss most of the remainder of the regular season.

“Not having Andy clearly hurt us,” Henry said. “I'm not taking away from the guys who stepped up, but it moves people around and it actually hurts the offensive side as much or more because Dom (Lewis) comes back and then Skye (Babb) does too.

“Haden (Blevins) and the guys did well with new faces (on defense),” Henry said. “Mike (Bond) had a couple of miscues. He slipped in the mud on the second goal. That was not his fault; it was just unlucky.

“I really thought we were going to overtime,” Henry said. “But we're fine. This district is tough, but my guys, they're pretty tough, too. We are gonna be fine.”

IH Sports Network
IH Sports Network
The Independent Herald Sports Network offers broadcasts for the Oneida Indians and Scott Highlanders.
