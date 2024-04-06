Softball: Oneida blasts Austin-East in district game

ONEIDA | The Lady Indians put 10 runs on the board in the first inning, scored five more in the second inning, and defeated Austin-East 18-3 in just three innings of work in district play at Bear Creek on a cold Friday evening.

Kennedy Shoemaker had two RBIs and scored a run on a 2 of 2 batting effort, netting two of the Lady Indians' three hits on the evening. Melanie Lee had the other hit — a double — and scored a run. Also driving in runs for Oneida were Ashlyn Cotton, Mallory Seeber, Kaitlynn Jackson and Taylor Smith.

Cotton and Seeber scored a pair of runs each, while Jackson had three runs. Shayla Shoemaker and Prayleigh Welch also had a pair of runs each.

Kennedy Shoemaker got the start on the mound and earned the win, pitching two hitless innings. She was credited with six strikeouts.

The win was Oneida's second in District 2-2A play, evening their league record at 2-2.