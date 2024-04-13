Soccer: Highlanders fall in sudden death OT at Anderson County

CLINTON, Tenn. | Two games into the district schedule, Scott High soccer knows plenty about playing close games — and plenty about heartbreak.

After battling back from a 2-0 deficit to see Gibbs score a late winning goal at John John Yancey Park seven days earlier, Scott High fell to Anderson County in sudden-death overtime on Friday, 2-1.

The Mavericks scored the golden goal with just over three minutes to play in the first overtime period for the walk-off win that will likely leave Scott High battling for third place in the district, which would mean a first round road trip in postseason play.

As was the case with the goal against Gibbs, Anderson County's winning goal came on what appeared to be an obvious offsides violation.

“He was at least a stride, maybe a stride and a half (ahead of the defense),” Scott High coach Eric Henry said. “He times his runs well. Sometimes he's early; sometimes he's not. But that's it: the referee is going to miss some things. The first goal was my fault. I subbed somebody I shouldn't have. So everybody makes mistakes. No big deal.”

The Highlanders dominated possession early, and had several looks at the goal that they were unable to capitalize on.

“We should've had two goals in the first 17 minutes because we were moving the ball well,” Henry said.

Anderson County put a goal on the board late in the first half, and it was 1-0 at halftime.

“We made adjustments at halftime to get away from their #19 in the back,” Henry said. “He was good.”

Assistant coach Isaac Blakley talked his boss into moving more players up to gain an advantage on the offensive side of the field.

“I'm normally more conservative but Isaac wanted to push some people up, and it worked because our three defenders in the back are fast. Haiden Blevins, Caleb Mize and Bo Sharpe played their butts off tonight.”

The equalizing goal came late in regulation, when Skye Babb scored on a header off a Hugo Henry corner kick.

“When pretty soccer happens, you appreciate it,” Henry said. “The corner came in, it was a great ball, Skye climbs up and heads it in in a crowd. That was great soccer. I haven't been disappointed in any goal we've scored this year, but I really liked the goal we had tonight. It was pretty.”

Henry stressed to his team after the game that the season is far from over, despite an 0-2 start to what might be the district's top teams. The Highlanders have district games remaining against Clinton and Union County, and can earn a first round tournament rematch with Anderson County by winning both. While that game would be played on the road, Henry told his players he likes their chances returning with turf experience under their belts to a field where they took the home team to the wire in Friday's game.

“I was proud of the effort,” Henry said. “The boys played hard. I thought we did really well on the turf.”