Soccer: Oneida falls to Kingston on OT golden goal
Mason Keeton attempts a shot during Oneida's game against Kingston on Friday, April 12, 2024 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
Oneida Men's Soccer

Soccer: Oneida falls to Kingston on OT golden goal

IH Sports Network
By IH Sports Network

ONEIDA  |  After leading most of the second half, Oneida saw Kingston score a late goal to force overtime, then win in sudden-death with about three minutes remaining in the second golden goal overtime period, 3-2.

In what Oneida coach Derek Keeton called an evenly-played game, it was Kingston who scored first, taking advantage of a corner kick in the 25th minute.

The first half ended with both teams getting off seven shots on goal.

Early in the second half, made a save that would prove pivotal as the game progressed. The Indians turned defense into offense as scored off an assist by to tie the game.

Two minutes later, Oneida scored again when — in his first game back from hamstring injury — assisted a goal by James to give the Indians the lead.

Kingston was able to score off another corner kick in the final four minutes to force overtime. The first 10-minute overtime period ended without a score. With just three minutes remaining before the game went to penalty kicks, Kingston was able to convert a just-missed opportunity by Oneida into a quick advancement that got past the Indians' defense, creating the winning goal.

finished with 14 saves for Oneida. Kingston out-shot the Indians 15 to 14 in regulation. Oneida out-shot Kingston three to two in overtime.

“I'm extremely proud of how our boys continued to fight all evening, knowing we've only played one game in 16 days due to two postponements and spring break,” Keeton said. “ played outstanding. Miles Laxton played amazing in the middle of the field all night long.”

Keeton called giving up two scores on corner kicks a disadvantage that was tough to overcome.

“For the most part, our defense played extremely well not giving up a goal from the field of play until the 97th minute,” he said.

“You have to give Kingston tremendous credit because they were experiencing quite a bit of adversity early in the second half and they hung in there and did what they had to do to pull the game out.”

The win gives Kingston the inside track for the district's No. 1 seed, which would provide the Yellow Jackets with homefield advantage throughout the district tournament. If the two teams meet again, it will almost certainly be in a district championship game at Kingston next month.

“It was great to have back and it definitely gave us a boost,” Keeton said. “He was able to log 65 minutes in his first comeback, but we did pull him with about 15 minutes to play when we were up two to one because the hamstring was starting to tighten and we did not want to risk injury again. That did have an impact on the game because it felt like we were playing a whole lot more defense for the remaining 15 minutes.”

