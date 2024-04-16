POWERED BY

Soccer: Oneida rolls to 8-0 district win over Harriman
Reice Kennedy corrals the ball during Oneida's game against Kingston on Friday, April 12, 2024 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
Oneida Men's Soccer

Soccer: Oneida rolls to 8-0 district win over Harriman

IH Sports Network
By IH Sports Network

ONEIDA  |  The Indians got the bad taste of a narrow district loss to Kingston out of their mouths on Monday (April 15) by rolling to an 8-0 win over Harriman for their first district win of the 2024 campaign.

After what coach Derek Keeton called a “little slow” start, Oneida rolled. and Kaiden Krahn each scored two goals, and Harriman never seriously threatened.

The game was 2-0 at halftime, with getting things started off an assist by early, then Kline scoring on a direct kick.

“Our defense played very well and gave up very few opportunities to score,” Keeton said of the first half. “Harriman generated one legit shot in the first half.”

The second half was much better offensively. The first team generated three quick goals before Keeton went deep into his bench. Also scoring were James, Evan Jeffers, and .

“I was very pleased with our young men who came off the bench,” Keeton said. “They were excited and ready to play. It was really fun for the entire team to enjoy a good team victory.”

Keeton said that Kenneth Vanhook had his best game of the season, and Ty Duncan came off the bench in goal and played well.

“This was such good experience for all the guys and I have a young freshman coming in with two goals (Krahn), Evan Jeffers getting into the scoring column, and had by far the most exciting goal with a header in between the goalie,” Keeton said. “Viet Tran had an outstanding assist to Kaiden Krahn, and also Kaiden had a wonderful finish.”

Oneida will face Anderson County on Thursday.

IH Sports Network
IH Sports Network
The Independent Herald Sports Network offers broadcasts for the Oneida Indians and Scott Highlanders.
