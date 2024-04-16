Softball: Scott High blasts Jellico, 18-7

JELLICO | Zoey Price finished with four RBIs, including an inside-the-park home run, to power Scott High to an 18-7 win over Jellico here Monday (April 15).

Scott High jumped out to a big lead early, saw Jellico come back to make it close, then poured it on late to complete the series sweep.

Keegan Sexton, Abi Hearn, Kynlie Frogge and Konner Hutson each had two RBIs.

But the biggest bat of all was Hannah Yancey's. Yancey drove in six runs on a pair of hits to help the Lady Highlanders to the win.

Scott put up 11 runs in the first two innings to build an 11-2 lead. It was 13-2 before Jellico scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to keep the game alive. But Scott closed things out with five runs of its own in the sixth inning.