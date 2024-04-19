Soccer: Oneida pulls away in second half for win over AC

ONEIDA | The Indians' offense came alive in the second half, and Oneida pulled away for a 5-1 win over Anderson County on Thursday.

Mason Keeton scored three goals and assisted two more to power the win.

It was a 1-1 game at halftime, with Keeton scoring Oneida's first half goal. The Indians gave up a goal just seconds into the game, but otherwise controlled the first half, out-shooting Anderson County 10 to four.

“We just could not finish,” coach Derek Keeton said of the first half. “The heat was causing some problems for both teams so we just continued to substitute at about every stoppage to keep the boys hydrated.”

The second half was a different story. Levi James scored the first goal, Justyn Lynch got on the board, and Keeton scored two more, as the Indians pulled away for the 5-1 win.

“We really put pressure on and were being very aggressive in the middle of the field and it paid off,” Keeton said.

“Our depth really helped us win this game because the heat was a factor in the first half, and with us continually playing with fresh legs it made a huge difference in the second half,” he added. “It was a very good team victory across the board.”

Keeton said his defense played “extremely well” after giving up the early score. He credited the play of Josh Cole, Wyatt Yancey, Reice Kennedy, Ashton Morland and Gavin Keeton across the back, George Kline in the center of the field, and Keeton and James up front.

Having Keeton healthy after an early season hamstring injury “makes a huge difference,” Keeton said. “They cannot just load up on Levi and it has made us a much more balanced team.”