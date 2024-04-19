POWERED BY

Softball: Oneida dominates Pigeon Forge to complete sweep
Photo: Megan Shoemaker.
Oneida Softball

Softball: Oneida dominates Pigeon Forge to complete sweep

IH Sports Network
By IH Sports Network

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn.  |  batted in three runs and scored three more, while Shiloh Shoemaker and Jolie Duncan also drove in three runs each, as Oneida completed a season sweep of Pigeon Forge on Tuesday (April 16) with a 22-2 win in Sevier County.

Oneida needed just three innings to defeat the Tigers, putting up 13 runs in the second inning alone.

Shoemaker had a monster day, but plenty of others contributed. Lauren Stephens batted in a pair of runs, as did . Also with an RBI was Raelynn Blevins.

Scoring two or more runs were , Melanie Lee, Blevins, , Stephens, Duncan, and . Every player who saw the field for the Lady Indians scored at least one run.

Oneida collected 13 hits across the three innings, striking out just twice. Pigeon Forge was held without a hit.

Shoemaker started and got the win. Duncan pitched the final two innings.

The Independent Herald Sports Network offers broadcasts for the Oneida Indians and Scott Highlanders.
