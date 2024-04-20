POWERED BY

Photo: LeEtta Boyatt
Scott Baseball

Baseball: Highlanders win 3 games in 2 days

IH Sports Network
By IH Sports Network

HUNTSVILLE  |  It was a solid 20-hour span for the Highlanders. After holding on for a 12-10 win over Fulton on Friday night, Scott High swept a double-header with Sunbright on Saturday, all at John John Yancey Memorial Park.

Scott jumped out to a 12-7 lead over Fulton in Friday's game, then held off a late rally by the Falcons to score the 12-10 win.

Fulton led 4-0 after a strong first inning, but Scott High chipped away at the lead, and took the lead with five runs in the third. Fulton was able to tie the game in the next half-inning, but Scott scored five more runs in the fourth to take the lead for good.

had a pair of RBIs and scored a run. Also with RBIs for the Highlanders were Jarome Byrd and Gavin Trammell.

The crucial bottom of the fourth saw the Highlanders put their first two batters aboard with a hit by pitch and a base hit by Jesse Boles. Wyatt Terry scored on a steal of home during an at-bat by , which resulted in a base hit.

Another hit by pitch and an error by Fulton made it a 10-7 game with still only one out. The Highlanders were then able to load the bases, and Byrd drew a walk to score a fourth run, and Jackson Byrd was hit by a pitch to score a fifth run, making it 12-7.

Fulton put three runs on the board in the top of the fifth before Scott High shut down the rally.

The game was not without controversy. Fulton mistakenly believed the game should go a full seven innings. However, it was scheduled as a double-header, and double-headers in high school baseball consist of only five innings. Because Scott had a 12-10 lead, the Highlanders were not required to bat in the bottom of the fifth, and the game ended in a Scott victory once the third out was recorded in the top half of the inning.

An argument ensued between Fulton and the umpire, and the second game of the double-header wound up not being played.

Saturday's games saw the Highlanders defeat Sunbright 8-6 in game one, and 9-4 in game two.

The Highlanders jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first game before Sunbright made it interesting late. and each had a pair of RBIs, also had an RBI. Byrge scored a pair of runs, as well. Terry had a pair of doubles in the contest, and Boles had a triple.

Terry was also the winning pitcher, going 4.2 innings while striking out nine and giving up two earned runs. Jackson Byrd got the save.

It was an 8-3 Scott lead going into the fifth inning, where Sunbright scored three runs but came up short of completing the comeback.

Game two saw Scott put six runs on the board in the first inning and jump out to a 9-0 lead before Sunbright scored four runs late.

had three RBIs and scored a pair of runs. Waylon Terry had two RBIs. Jarome Byrd, and G Trammell also batted in runs.

Byrd got the win on the mound, pitching 3.1 innings and striking out five Sunbright batters while giving up no earned runs. Gavin Trammell came on in relief and finished out the game.

