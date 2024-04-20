Soccer: Highlanders turn in two best games of season back-to-back

HUNTSVILLE | Is Scott High peaking at the right time? That may be too bold a statement too soon, but the Highlanders spent a 20-hour period from 6 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday stringing together their best two games of the season, and looking very much like a team capable of making a strong push in the District 4-2A postseason.

After a couple of one-goal losses to District 4's top two teams in Anderson County and Gibbs, the Highlanders picked up their first district win of the season on Friday with a 6-2 win over Clinton. They followed up that performance with a 5-3 loss to Soddy Daisy on Saturday.

The Highlanders exploded for three goals in the first seven minutes against Clinton, and the first half ended with a running clock and a 5-0 lead. While Saturday's game ended in defeat, Soddy Daisy is a team with state tournament aspirations, and the game was very much the Highlanders' to lose until the Trojans twice scored off free kicks as Scott attempted offsides traps in the final 18 minutes.

A big part of the reason for the success: Skye Babb. He had six goals in that 20-hour span, charting back-to-back hat tricks.

“Skye Babb is playing some soccer,” Scott High coach Eric Henry said after Saturday's game against Soddy Daisy.

Babb scored two first half goals against Clinton to help the Highlanders to a 5-0 halftime lead, then completed his hat trick about midway through the second half.

Babb scored all three of Scott High's goals against Soddy Daisy on Saturday, including two off corner kicks.

For a team that has struggled to score at times this season, Scott High got off to a fast start in both of the weekend games. The first goal against Clinton came in the second minute, when Aidan Roberts scored the first of two goals off an assist by Hugo Henry. The first goal against Soddy Daisy came even faster, just 50 seconds into the game, when Babb scored on a header off an assist by Toby Garrett.

All three of Babb's Saturday goals were scored on headers.

“He's hanging out in the right spots,” Henry said of Babb.

Going back to Friday's game against Clinton, no one needed to remind Henry or his club that it was Clinton that ended the Highlanders' season in the district semifinals last year.

“The boys had a little bit of a chip on their shoulder,” he said. “Everybody was playing well off the ball, and that helped us.

“We had about 68 minutes of good soccer,” he added. “I told the kids that's good for us because we usually just play 30 or 40 good minutes. But it was a good game. I didn't sub much; I didn't want to. Clinton can score. They got two in on us.”

Indeed, Clinton turned a 5-0 game into a 5-2 game midway through the second half, before Babb's final goal iced the game.

It was an impressive performance for the Highlanders on Senior Night. Six players were recognized before the game: Babb, Garrett, and Henry, along with Haiden Blevins, Andy Blevins and Peyton Smith. Smith scored one of the Highlanders' six goals.

“I appreciate all six of those guys,” Henry said. “They've done a great job building and maintaining this program since they were freshmen. It was good to recognize them last night.”

Scott got middle fullback Andy Blevins back from a sprained ankle just in time for the win over Clinton.

“I was happy to have Andy back,” Henry said. “It gave us a shot in the arm. Thg guys have been missing him out there. All those boys are really close.”

Hugo Henry had four assists in Friday's game, and two in Saturday's game. Both of Saturday's assists came on corner kicks.

“I don't know how many times I've said this but, set pieces, set pieces, set pieces,” Henry said. “How many goals have we scored the last three games on set pieces? The vast majority. We're hanging out in the right spot, and Hugo is doing a good job of delivering.”

Saturday's game saw the Highlanders jump off to the quick 1-0 lead off the Garrett-to-Babb hookup. Then Soddy Daisy scored back-to-back goals in quick succession to make it 2-1. Scott tied the game only to see the Trojans again fire right back, and it was 3-2 at halftime. Babb scored his third goal early in the second half, and the score stood at 3-3 until Soddy Daisy scored on a free kick with 18 minutes remaining.

The final score came in the final minutes of the game on what appeared to be an offsides violation as the Highlanders stepped up on a free kick to attempt an offsides trap.

“We had a couple of breakdowns. We were a little flat at times, maybe as a letdown from last night,” Henry said. “That's probably the first time I've been slightly disappointed in the defense. We gave up a couple of mistakes we usually don't. But we climbed right back in and played hard.

“Playing teams like this helps for when you play Kingston and Gibbs and teams like that,” he added.