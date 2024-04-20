Soccer: Oneida blanks Greenback to close off high-flying week

GREENBACK, Tenn. | A high-flying week for Oneida's offense continued at Greenback on Friday, as the Indians concluded a three-game week with a 7-0 win over the Cherokees.

The Indians out-scored their opponents 20-1 across the week's three games, and Friday's finale saw Mason Keeton and Alex Jones each put two scores on the board, while Levi James, George Kline and Kaden Krahn also added goals.

As lopsided as the score was, it did not tell the full story of the game. Oneida was up 5-0 before the game was even 25 minutes old, with Keeton scoring both of his goals in the first half, and Jones, James and Kline also putting scores on the board.

“From there we were able to play many different lineups and get some young players some really good game experience,” Keeton said.

Once Oneida started subbing en masse, the scoring slowed down. It was still 5-0 at halftime, but Oneida had 18 shots on goal in the first 40 minutes.

“We played very unselfish and was able to move the ball to create several quality shots,” Keeton said.

The Indians continued to play deep into their bench in the second half.

- Advertisement -

“It was really good for our freshman class specifically,” Keeton said.

Jones and Krahn scored goals in the second half.

“Alex has really been practicing and playing well the last three weeks and I'm looking for big things in the future for both Alex and Kaiden, as well as Miles Laxton (who was out with flu).”

Keeton said Oneida's success is coming because of his team's senior leadership.

“It has taken a step forward over the last few weeks, and I was really excited to see those guys cheering all their friends while they were out there on the field,” he said. “Games like this show the entire team the importance of all 26 players and what it takes to develop a program and sustain a program now and for the future.”