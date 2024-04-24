Soccer: Oneida rolls past Rockwood to wrap up 2nd place regular season finish

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. | Oneida jumped out to an 8-1 halftime lead and cruised to an 8-2 win over Rockwood here Tuesday (April 23) to wrap up a second place regular season finish in District 2-A.

Levi James had his first hat trick of the season, while Mason Keeton scored two goals, and George Kline, Wyatt Yancey and Alex Torres each scored a goal, and the Indians rolled through the first half.

“We played really well in the first half,” coach Derek Keeton said. “We were able to score eight goals on seven assists.”

Keeton and Kline each had two assists. Gavin Keeton, Ashton Morland and Alex Jones each had assists as well.

“Levi played exceptionally well this evening, and Mason had a very strong game with two goals and two assists while creating many other scoring opportunities for his teammates,” Keeton said.

“It was really good to see our defensive guys get into the scoring with senior Wyatt Yancey scoring off a corner kick header,” Keeton added.

The Indians out-shot Rockwood 19 to eight in the first half, with Rockwood's score coming on a PK after a foul in the box.

“There were very few saves by all three of our goalies because the guys in front of them did a really good job,” Keeton said. “Reice Kennedy, Wyatt Yancey, Josh Cole, Ashton Morland and Miles Laxton did an outstanding job on defense.”

After building the 8-1 lead at the intermission, Oneida subbed liberally in the second half.

“We subbed a lot of new faces to get all of the players good game experience,” Keeton said.

Next up for Oneida is a game against Powell at home on Friday. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.