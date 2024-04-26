Soccer: Highlanders start lightning quick, coast by Harriman

HUNTSVILLE | Scott High scored three goals in the first five minutes, then took the air out of the ball before coasting to a 5-2 win over Harriman here Thursday.

Thursday's game featured another quick start for a Highlander team that's had lightning-quick starts in each of its last three home games. Hugo Henry scored off an assist by Peyton Smith in the second minute, followed by Skye Babb scoring off an assist by Henry less than a minute later. In the fifth minute, the Highlanders scored as Aidan Roberts crossed the ball to Babb out of the left corner, and the score was 3-0 while some folks were still filing in from the parking lot.

After that, Highlander coach Eric Henry chose to play a lot of different lineups, and gave everybody a lot of minutes.

The score was still 3-0 at halftime. Andy Blevins scored his first goal of the season early in the second half to make it 4-0. Then Harriman scored a pair of goals before Roberts scored on a PK to make it 5-2.

Henry, who has a reputation for subbing as early and frequently as possible if the game appears to be in hand, admitted afterwards that he may have subbed too liberally early on.

“If you play 80 minutes, you want 80 minutes. It doesn't do anybody any good to run the score up on anybody,” Henry said, referring to high school soccer's mercy rule, which stops games immediately if the goal differential reaches nine. “When we scored three in the first three or four minutes I was really concerned. So we put a touch limit on, tried to do different things.”

Henry added that the game was never in question.

“We played loose and we played fun,” he said. “Andy Keyholder scored and it was by God's grace that we got that one in. But he did and I'm happy for him. All of our seniors have scored now, so we can put that tradition to rest.”

The Highlanders will enter the final week of the regular season with a trip to Union County on Monday followed by a home game against Tellico Plains on Tuesday and a trip to Greenback on Thursday.