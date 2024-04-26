POWERED BY

Photo: Megan Shoemaker.
Oneida Softball

Softball: Oneida soars to Senior Night win over Jellico

IH Sports Network
By IH Sports Network

ONEIDA  |  Senior Night was a good night for Oneida on Thursday, as the Lady Indians rolled to a 20-3 win over Jellico for their second win of the week.

drove in four runs and scored three more to lead an Oneida offense that put up 20 runs in just two innings of work. Jacie Reed had three RBIs and scored a run, and Mallory Seeber had two RBIs while scoring three runs. Also batting in runs for Oneida were Melanie Lee, and Shiloh Shoemaker, along with Jolie Duncan.

Lee scored three runs, while Lauren Stephens and each scored two runs. Also scoring runs were the Shoemakers and Reed.

Duncan picked up the win, striking out four batters in three innings of work while surrendering only one hit.

Earlier in the week, Oneida picked up a district win by defeating Austin-East by an 18-2 score on the road.

In that game, it was Lauren Stephens who had the big bat. She drove in four runs and scored two more, while Jolie Duncan drove in three and scored a run. Shiloh Sheomaker drove in two and scored two. Also batting in runs in that game were , Melanie Lee, , Jacie Reed, Mallory Seeber, Ashlynn Cotton and .

 

