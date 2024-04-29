Soccer: Keeton’s hat trick keeps Oneida close against Powell

ONEIDA | Mason Keeton scored a hat trick, and Oneida kept things close against Powell, but the Panthers were eventually able to escape with a 4-3 win over the Indians here Friday evening.

Powell led 2-0 and 3-1 before Oneida battled back to tie things up late in the game, with Keeton's goals assisted by George Kline and Levi James. But the Panthers were able to take the lead for good with a score off an indirect kick with 10 minutes remaining.

Powell scored first at the 25-minute mark, netting a rebound off a diving deflection by keeper Gavin Keeton. The senior aggravated a nagging back injury on the play and would not return to the game.

“Ty Duncan entered the game and played well for us,” Oneida coach Derek Keeton said. “He has had to learn and grow as a keeper under some very difficult circumstances against Halls and now Powell.”

The Panthers continued to attack, and found a second goal in the 25th minute to make it 2-0. But Oneida battled back, with Mason Keeton scoring his first goal off an assist by James to make it 2-1.

Powell scored again before the half ended, and led 3-1 at the intermission with a 13 to 5 lead in shots on goal.

“At halftime Coach (Phil) Newport really challenged the defense and they came out and responded like a good defense should,” Keeton said. “I thought he provided the necessary energy and focus they needed and the team played with a lot more energy.”

Keeton scored twice in the second half to tie the game at three, before Powell scored off the set piece with 10 minutes remaining.

“We had some fantastic scoring opportunities that we came up short on to finish the game off,” Keeton said. “This game was very entertaining and one of those nail-biting games that basically ended after a corner kick just missed in the last few minutes of the game.”

Keeton credited the play of his nephew, Mason Keeton, along with James, Kline, Duncan and Josh Cole.

“This was just another good game to prepare us for the district tournament in two weeks,” he said. “We battled all night long and I loved how we responded when we went down 3-1.”