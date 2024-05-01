Baseball: Oneida pounds A-E in district tournament opener

ALCOA, Tenn. | Oneida scored a season-high 27 runs in the first round of the District 2-2A tournament here Wednesday — and needed just four innings to do so, defeating Austin-East 27-3.

The Indians scored two runs in the first inning, increased the lead to 7-0 in the second inning, and then broke things wide open with 10 runs in each of the third and fourth innings.

Aiden Frazier had five RBIs and scored three runs, while Ben Sexton had three RBIs and scored four runs. Caden Rector had three RBIs and scored two runs. Gabe Brennan scored three runs.

Just about everyone got in on the action offensively. Driving runs in were Ashton Duncan, Brennan, Colten Sircy, AJ Harper, Brock Ryon, Rider Watson, Eli Rector, Creighton West, Kaimon Sexton, Colby Tyra and Christie.

Frazier had a home run, while Caden Rector also had an extra-base hit.

Harper picked up the win on the mound, pitching five innings and striking out five while giving up only two hits and one earned run.