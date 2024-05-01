POWERED BY

Baseball: Oneida pounds A-E in district tournament opener
Oneida players trap a Pigeon Forge player in a rundown during a game at Bear Creek. Photo: Megan Shoemaker.
Baseball: Oneida pounds A-E in district tournament opener

IH Sports Network
By IH Sports Network

ALCOA, Tenn.  |  Oneida scored a season-high 27 runs in the first round of the District 2-2A tournament here Wednesday — and needed just four innings to do so, defeating Austin-East 27-3.

The Indians scored two runs in the first inning, increased the lead to 7-0 in the second inning, and then broke things wide open with 10 runs in each of the third and fourth innings.

had five RBIs and scored three runs, while had three RBIs and scored four runs. had three RBIs and scored two runs. scored three runs.

Just about everyone got in on the action offensively. Driving runs in were Ashton Duncan, Brennan, Colten Sircy, , , Rider Watson, , Creighton West, Kaimon Sexton, and Christie.

Frazier had a home run, while also had an extra-base hit.

Harper picked up the win on the mound, pitching five innings and striking out five while giving up only two hits and one earned run.

Tom Henson, 62
Tom Henson, 62
IH Sports Network
IH Sports Network
The Independent Herald Sports Network offers broadcasts for the Oneida Indians and Scott Highlanders.
